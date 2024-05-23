Here’s How to Get Your Dainty Gloved Hands on the ‘Bridgerton’ Special Edition Books

Season 3 of Bridgerton has hit Netflix, and you can celebrate with enough special editions of the books to fill an English country estate!

Bridgerton, for any newcomers who stumbled upon this article, is based on a series of historical romance novels by Julia Quinn. There are eight Bridgerton books in total, and each one focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling.

The first book, The Duke and I, tells the story of Daphne Bridgerton and the reclusive Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings. If those characters sound familiar, it’s because Netflix adapted The Duke and I for the first season of Bridgerton, with Phoebe Dynevor playing Daphne and Regé-Jean Page playing Simon.

The second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, is the basis for season 2 of the Netflix series, which focuses on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). However, Netflix is mixing the series up a little by skipping to the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, for season 3. All in all, series creator Shonda Rhimes hopes to adapt all eight books in the original series.

But why wait for the Netflix adaptations when you can read a set of gorgeous set of Bridgerton bodice-rippers right now?

Here’s how to get your hands on the various special editions of the Bridgerton series.

The Bridgerton Luxe four-volume set

If you’re new to Bridgerton but you collect beautiful books, the Luxe set might be the way to go. The Luxe set consists of four volumes, each of which contains two novels. According to Julia Quinn’s website, volumes 1 and 2 will be released on July 23, 2024, and volumes 3 and 4 are coming out on September 3, 2024. The website also says the books are available for preorder now, but as of this writing, they don’t show up in a search on Amazon or Bookshop.org.

Other Bridgerton special editions

Julia Quinn’s website also lists other special editions from Juniper Books, which are currently for sale.

One edition, the Classic Bridgerton set, is a complete set of the eight novels, plus a novella about Lady Bridgerton and a collection of epilogues. A regency-era garden scene is painted across the spines. The set retails for a hefty $519.99, but if you already own the books, you can buy the book jackets on their own.

There’s also the Once Upon a Book Club edition, which comes with goodies like scarves and socks, and the Illumicrate series with new artwork.

If these editions are out of your price range, though, don’t worry—the complete Bridgerton series is still available in regular ol’ paperback editions, at your local bookstore or library.

