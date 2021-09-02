BREAKING NEWS FROM TED LASSO: Brett Goldstein is not CGI. So yes, in some reality, Roy Kent is probably real and we can all be in love with him. But it became a topic of conversation online recently, when many thought that the show had a CGI star and it distracted them. I don’t know how anyone could look at Roy Kent and think to themselves that he’s CGI, but here we are. Maybe because he’s too perfect.

He’s a great footballer, a man who knows how to take care of his lady (Keeley Jones), and now the assistant coach of AFC Richmond thanks to the Roy Kent effect. Having him back with the Greyhounds is amazing, but is he maybe just a bunch of zeroes and ones? I’m very confused by the idea of a CGI Roy but even more interested in how they would film something like an all human cast with just one CGI man.

The news of the Roy Kent Is CGI conspiracy theory got to Brett Goldstein himself, and the actor decided to set the record straight, posting a video saying the following:

“There’s a fucking load of mad shit out there on the internet today as usual. I just want to clear up something once and for all: I am a completely real, normal human man who just happens to live in a VFX house and does normal human basic things like rendering and buffering and transferring data. That’s what everyone’s fucking problem is.”

In true comedic fashion, Goldstein posted the video using the Memoji feature on his iPhone making him look like a bad CGI. Unlike the good CGI Roy Kent.

My final statement on the matter: pic.twitter.com/YPzNnOu4mg — Brett Goldstein (@brettgoldstein) September 2, 2021

To be fair, I understand the jump reaction to Roy Kent being CGI. It’s a mix of performance and also a bit of self-preservation. Goldstein has mastered the art of Kent’s blank-face stare whenever someone does something that he thinks is ridiculous. And maybe thinking that he’s not a real man helps break the illusion that is Roy Kent, a nearly perfect man. Is this just our way of saving ourselves? Turning Goldstein into a CGI creation to protect our hearts and souls from the fact that Roy Kent cannot be real? If he’s ones and zeroes, that’s no pain on our part, right? Whatever the truth is, at least we know that Brett Goldstein is taking time out today to render himself!

Roy Kent is easily my favorite character on Ted Lasso (followed quickly by Sam Obisanya), and if he were CGI, I think I would have a crisis that I might never come back from. But now I have this fun video of Brett Goldstein’s Memoji saying “VFX house” and “buffering” to live rent-free in my head for the rest of my life.

