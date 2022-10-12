For fans of actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the movie In Bruges probably lives rent free in your minds. At least, it does for me. And now the two are back together for another Martin McDonagh work with The Banshees of Inisherin. This means we get to see them do late night talk shows together once again, which is a specific kind of joy. And watching as Farrell just kept swearing during their appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was pretty iconic.

It started sweet enough with the two talking about their friendship over the last fourteen years since the release of In Bruges and whether or not they kept their distance during filming of The Banshees of Inisherin. Because the film features both their characters at odds with each other (in a way), Colbert was curious over what their method was and they both revealed that they had a conversation about it but decided they didn’t need to stay apart—because they have too much fun together. Farrell even said “I love him to bits” when talking about his affection for Gleeson.

But after the commercial break, they talked about other co-stars in the film including Jenny, a donkey that needed her space and was the diva on set. Farrell worked with her and they were “friends” in the movie but he talked about how eventually Jenny wanted to be away from him and listed off all the animals that turned on him.

Gleeson’s dog bit him, Jenny didn’t want near him, and a horse nearly backed him into the “f**king Atlantic.” From there, it was just a sea of censorial bleeps and Farrell explained that he said fecking and not f*cking but CBS clearly didn’t care about the difference and it is delightful.

Do we expect anything less from a Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson team up? No, no we do not.

the amount of bleeps 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MZKOAzT9VQ — lou (@christiansbale) October 11, 2022

The Banshees of Inisherin might break our hearts but at least these two are causing chaos on talk shows to keep us entertained!

(image: CBS)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

If Jamie Lee Curtis wasn’t in them, she wouldn’t go see the Halloween movies (via ComicBook.com)

Seth Meyers brings on his cousin Michael as a guest…get it? (via Pajiba)

The trailer for The School For Good and Evil looks incredible! (via Deadline)

Chris Colfer isn’t going to see Lea Michele in Funny Girl (via Entertainment Weekly)

Brendan Fraiser is BACK (via Variety)

“Adult Swim, BIPOC Creators, and More Under Threat From Latest Warner Bros. Cuts” (via IGN)

Finally telling my story, MY WAY. ❤️



11/24 pic.twitter.com/ilKZc4wImz — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 12, 2022

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]