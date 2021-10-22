The California-based One House Bakery has baked the key to my heart. They created an all-bread version of Alligator Loki from the hit Disney+ show Loki and he’s too cute to want to eat! According to ScreenRant, co-owner Hannalee Pervan and her mother were inspired by the show to make the delicious “Dough-ki”.

Starting all the way back in August, the duo began crafting the bread version of Alligator Loki. And he’s beautiful.

Would I die for Dough-ki in the same way I would the Alligator Loki from the show? Yes, absolutely. If they asked me to lay down my sword, I would do it without asking any questions. Especially if he’s made out of bread and gigantic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One House Bakery (@onehousebakery)

Alligator Loki emerged as a fan favorite from the series, and for good reason. He swam in a little pool, drank wine, wore a jaunty Loki crown, and was ready to protect his fellow Lokis by biting off the hand of President Loki, so what’s not to love about him? Well, I guess that version not being made out of bread was a bit of an issue, but now that’s fixed!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Remembering and celebrating the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died in an accident on the set of the Western Rust after star Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm. (via The New York Times)

“On-set deaths from prop guns are rare — but not unheard of” (via NPR) Wes Anderson’s latest film The French Dispatch is a tribute to magazines like the New Yorker and a feast of melancholy nostalgia for a world gone by. So why does it feel hollow? https://t.co/6Wi82NFT68 — Vox (@voxdotcom) October 22, 2021

Kids are playing Squid Game on the playground. Yup. (via ScreenRant)

Laura Cathcart Robbins told a committee mom at her sons’ private school she wanted to get more Black parents involved. “It’s funny,” Robbins recalls the woman saying. “I don’t really ever think of you as Black. I’ve always just seen you as one of us.” https://t.co/l8j0ZirGVo — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 21, 2021

Pablo Escobar’s “cocaine hippos” are ruled legally people. (via Gizmodo)

Peter Scolari Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘Bosom Buddies’, ‘Newhart’, ‘Girls’ Actor Was 66 https://t.co/myjVflsQtT — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 22, 2021

Anything we missed? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]