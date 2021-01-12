Honestly, Beast Titan Bowser Is a Mood in This Bowser’s Fury Trailer

In the continued celebration of the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., Nintendo has decided to reintroduce one of my most feared childhood bosses with this absolute Breath of the Wild Calamity Ganon-sized Bowser in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island was SUCH A GOOD GAME and was the first time I faced a boss this massive (it’s a giant Baby Bowser, not to be confused with Bowser Jr.), so when I saw the trailer for Bowser’s Fury and the larger-than-life Bowser it brought me back to this moment that, honestly, scared the Yoshi egg out of me back in 1995.

Him big, y’all, and him charging at the screen full force terrified me back in the day. Even so, it was one of my favorite Bowser battles — and still is.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a giant version of Bowser, but from what I can remember, it is the first time we’ve fought a giant Bowser on such a grand scale. I definitely remember fighting ginormous Bowser in 2D platformers and even as a final smash in Super Smash Bros., but since the Bowser’s Fury expansion that’s coming with the Nintendo Switch release of Super Mario 3D World has sandbox-style gameplay, it looks like Bowser’s gonna hit all corners of the island.

He’s so out of control that even Bowser Jr. is helping.

We got a glimpse of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury back in December during The Game Awards, but that didn’t show anything from the Bowser’s Fury side of things. Today’s trailer was solely dedicated to that expansion, showing us gameplay that reminds me of Super Mario Sunshine. It makes me miss that 3D style of Mario gaming, especially if it means I get to have a Gozilla style, rain-soaked battle set to epic rock music as a Super Saiyan cat.

You know that’s what Mario looks like at the end of that trailer.

This new Bowser’s Fury art is legit, but I can’t get over Mario becoming Super Saiyan while wearing a cat suit??? pic.twitter.com/OQTfAzi7y5 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 12, 2021

New Super Saiyan arc looking pretty good. pic.twitter.com/WbUv2FSJnP — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) January 12, 2021

idk what I was expecting from a side mode being added to the port of a Wii U game, but an open-sandbox Mario where you team up with Bowser Jr. to fight Calamity Bowser as Gigantamax Super Saiyan Cat Mario was nowhere close pic.twitter.com/qPqu57Nhu5 — Tylor (@theSirToasty) January 12, 2021

So not only are we gonna have to avoid Bowser’s attacks as he wrecks the island, we get to turn into a big ol’ super-powered cat?

I admit this isn’t what I was expecting from this expansion, but I’m all in. I hope it takes up a good amount of gameplay time, too. Honestly, the only thing missing is a Crush 40 rock ballad as we glide across the water to land some devastating hits.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will be released for Nintendo Switch on February 12th. There will also be Cat Mario and Cat Peach amiibos available, but I’m not sure what they’ll add to the game.

Oh, and after seeing this big chunk of a boy in action, I’m gonna need a giant Bowser amiibo, too, Nintendo, thanks.

(Image: Nintendo)

