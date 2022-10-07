Bowser Is the Clear Favorite as Twitter Reacts to ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer

At 1:05 PM PT on Thursday, October 7—or an absolutely ungodly 5:05 AM if you’re in Japan—Nintendo aired a special Nintendo Direct presentation dedicated entirely to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The Direct culminated in the first trailer for the film, which, to state the obvious, is a gigantic deal. After all, it’s the first time Mario has been converted to TV or film since the incredible and disastrous live-action Super Mario Bros. from 1993. As can be expected of a globally beloved IP, fans flocked to Twitter with their thoughts—pretty unanimous thoughts, actually.

The biggest headline in this big trailer was the debut of Chris Pratt’s Mario impression. When Pratt was first announced as the voice of the beloved plumber, nearly all of American pop culture reacted with a universal groan. It was, perhaps, one of the most unifying moments the USA has had in the past decade. While there are a few who liked Pratt’s Mario (bless ’em), most of the internet felt our universal groan was fully justified. Pratt’s just using his regular-ass voice. Except it’s trapped inside one of most recognizable characters on planet Earth.

me listening to chris pratt's voice come out of mario's mouth pic.twitter.com/yH3IKPjMBm — allegra frank (@LegsFrank) October 6, 2022

I guess technically we haven't heard Chris Pratt's normal voice in the Mario world pic.twitter.com/8Kbidb8xtc — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 6, 2022

Once again, some famous white guy is getting paid superbly to put in zero effort, I guess. It’s not like everyone excepted an entire film of “let’s a-go!” (though I would not be against it), but we did hope for something. Anything.

somehow it's more offensive that this comes alongside chris pratt repeatedly insisting that he had a lifelong dream to play mario — Maddy Myers 🏳️‍🌈 (@MIDImyers) October 6, 2022

Fortunately, light soon emerged for those of us who were frustrated with Pratt’s non-performance. Because then the French version of the trailer appeared. And their Mario actually tried to sound like Charles Martinet, the original and beloved Mario voice we all know from the games. And so we all decided that we will adopt the French Mario. (Anime sub diehard that I am, I’ve been waiting for a Japanese version to appear on the internet, but it seems that there … uh … isn’t one?! The Japanese Direct is a dub of the English trailer!)

Alright I'm watching the Mario Movie in French. pic.twitter.com/xX3ixgUNVv — YongYea (@YongYea) October 6, 2022

There is, however, one major reason I might grimace my way through all of Chris Pratt’s lines and stick with the English language version. And that reason is Jack Black’s Bowser. Keegan Michael-Key’s Toad sounded good, too, but Jack Black’s Bowser … goddamn. He’s going to be the “Star” (heh heh) of the film. And apparently he’s going to sing?! Incredible. If everyone’s chagrined at Chris Pratt, everyone’s freaking the hell out over this Jack Black Bowser. If Pratt put in no effort, Black put in all the effort. Jack Black and Bowser have become one. The Jack Black Bowser is all.

So we're all in agreement that Bowser is the highlight of the #SuperMarioBrosMovie thus far? pic.twitter.com/UwNJAHilb5 — Zelda Universe (@ZeldaUniverse) October 7, 2022

Idk how they manage to capture Jack Black's smile and put it onto Bowser. pic.twitter.com/vQy8WgBcOU — Zobi Draws (@Zobi_Draws) October 6, 2022

Hell, there is even a corner of Twitter opining that this Bowser is hot. And … like … I can’t freaking believe it, but I totally agree. This commanding, slick Bowser is sexy. Some of us are learning we have new kinks today, I guess.

the most important thing is they made bowser sexy so they can apply jack black's voice to a sexy bowser and cause a rift in the universe pic.twitter.com/96tzF2Qcqx — Ryan (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@RyanRibbity) October 6, 2022

in the wake of the Mario movie trailer, I need people on this website to understand these two things:

– Bowser has always been sexy

– Jack Black has always been sexy — K'eeg Frontiers (@armormodechang) October 6, 2022

The animation looks great. Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key sound great. Just … don’t mess this up too much for us, Chris.

