Bowlcut Nation, Rise! The Trailer for The King Is Here

If you’re not hip with the lingo, let’s learn about “Bowlcut Nation.” Legions of Timothée Chalamet fans watched anxiously as their favorite boy (and one of my internet sons) cut his hair to look like a Spock-tastic bowlcut, and suddenly we went from praising the tracksuits of Armie Hammer to rallying behind a bowlcut.

Thus, “Bowlcut Nation” was born, and today, we were fed with the new trailer for Netflix’s The King, which shows Chalamet tackling King Henry V in this Joel Edgerton and David Michôd piece.

“A king has no friends. A king has only followers and foe.” The trailer reminds me a bit of the last attempt at bringing history to life that Netflix did with Outlaw King, but at least with The King, it’s focusing on a bit of history that is more well known. So maybe, in the execution, we’re not going to have the muddled tone that we did with Outlaw King. Yet again, we are probably going to end up with a sex scene, so maybe there will be more male nudity for the internet to scream about—especially the Bowlcut Nation.

According to the Netflix press release, we can expect to see plenty of angst from young Chalamet, but would we expect anything less from him?

Hal (Timothée Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life — including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight, John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton). Directed by David Michôd and co-written by Michôd and Edgerton, THE KING co-stars Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp.

It sounds like an interesting enough look at Henry V that’s going to be great to watch for not just the performances, but for the actual modern telling of history. Still, Twitter clung to the bowlcut and has truly refused to let go. And I don’t blame them. Our time is here, hive; the bowlcut has arriveth.

BOWLCUT NATION WE RIDE AT DAWN!!! pic.twitter.com/4WKa5LH7dT — g i n a (@shadesoftimmyt) August 21, 2019

The King, the story of Timothée Chalamet going to war with Robert Pattinson because he wants English access to France’s precious supply of hair stylists. pic.twitter.com/2u55UoAchV — Mark 🔥 (@Scuttlecliff) August 27, 2019

To be honest, this is going to be a pretty interesting look at Henry V, and with the abilities of Timothée Chalamet behind him and the luscious locks of Batman himself to fight, it’s going to be an all-out war among fans (and history buffs).

(image: Netflix)

