Let The Book of Boba Fett Breathe Before Jumping to Conclusions

You’d think a given population of people (men in nerd culture) would be the first to understand the world they’re collectively focused on, and yet, the complaints about The Book of Boba Fett are showing me that that isn’t the case. Online, I’ve seen a rise in people (particularly men) complaining about Disney+’s latest live-action Star Wars series—which has only had one episode released—harping on Boba taking off his helmet or the show’s connection to The Mandalorian.

I don’t want to discount anyone’s issues with The Book of Boba Fett. That’s not the point. I’m more complaining about the general notion out there that The Book of Boba Fett is a lesser version of The Mandalorian when it has only had one episode, or that it feels too much like The Mandalorian. (It should. It’s a continuation of Boba’s story from that show.) While /Film shares their concern for the show in a way that explains they understand it’s only been one episode, I think it is a great jumping off point to talk about why I think everyone needs to just wait.

To worry about Boba’s characterization in any way after that first episode, when we barely got a look at him as the new ruler of Jabba’s Palace, feels a little quick to judge to me.

Give Boba Time

If you simply search for “Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian” on Twitter, you’ll see plenty of complaints from people saying that the show is a pale imitation of The Mandalorian. In reality, The Book of Boba Fett is a continuation of the story that was already presented by Boba’s inclusion in Din Djarin’s story. It is another chapter in the book of the Mandalorians. So, yes, it should feel like part of that same story because it is.

I’ve also seen things like the review for The New York Times that stated that a “Mandalorian is more interesting with his helmet on,” which … is not true and is literally the opposite of what season 2 of The Mandalorian was telling us.

In “The Book of Boba Fett,” Disney+ forgets a lesson from “Star Wars” history: A Mandalorian is more interesting with his helmet on. Read our review here. https://t.co/I9uDiqsgB9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 30, 2021

The Boba Fett we met in Empire Strikes Back was always in his helmet and was, for the most part, a joke. He was easy to write off, and when he “died,” many fans laughed because of how it happened. But taking the helmet from Boba forced us to look at the man beneath it and brought a humanity to the character that didn’t exist in the original trilogy. It’s the same thing that happened throughout season 2 of The Mandalorian that changed how many viewed Din Djarin.

Taking the helmet out of the equation gives the audience the ability to connect with the characters and, frankly, I think the divide comes from certain fans (manly men) wanting to just see Boba fighting and taking people out without the human part of him. He’s the clone of Jango Fett and someone who took on the title his father left behind with pride. He’s going to have his kickass moments, but he’s also going to have his more human ones, and the lack of the helmet helps us to connect to that. And the first episode he didn’t really have it on because … we were literally watching him after it got stolen by the Jawas, so …

The thing about the Disney+ shows for Star Wars is that they need to breathe. That’s why they’re shows, not movies. They need room to tell the story that they’re bringing to us. So maybe everyone should give The Book of Boba Fett more of a chance?

Rushed reactions to a show that has only had one episode out, and that episode featuring the history of a character that has been a part of the world of Star Wars since 1978, feels a little too quick to judge for me. I’m giving the show the time it deserves because I think that first episode set up a lot for Boba and Fennec to work through. So, when everyone changes their tune later in the run of The Book of Boba Fett, know that I told everyone to just take a breath and wait.

