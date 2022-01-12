Episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett turned Boba Fett from a new ruler into the head of a family and gave us a look into exactly what kind of ruler he wants to be. But it wasn’t a perfect episode. The flashbacks were the weakest of the series thus far paired with an exciting look in the present led to a good transition episode overall into the latter half of the season.

Let’s talk about what worked and what didn’t for episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett.

**Spoilers for episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett lie ahead.**

Throughout the first three episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, we’ve been getting glimpses of Boba at his throne and what he does when something goes array mixed with his journey to becoming the man we saw come to Din Djarin’s aid in The Mandalorian. This week, the flashbacks seemed to catch up with the Boba that we met but it wasn’t exactly a fun look into Boba’s past.

What doesn’t sit right within the episode is the demolition of the Tusken tribe that helped rehabilitate Boba. We spent so much time with them throughout the first two episodes, understanding their ways and humanizing these characters that we’ve seen turned to villains throughout the Star Wars franchise only for them to turn around and be murdered in cold blood while Boba was away? It felt like a means to an end of getting Boba to leave them instead of working around it in some other way and now the show has a lot to answer for in regards to their treatment of that tribe.

In the present, we get to see Boba Fett dealing with a “problem.” Guest star Stephen Root shows up at his palace to tell him about a “street gang” that is stealing his water that is part human, part droid. Who we meet are a group of young adults who have purchased droid parts for themselves and made them into incredible fighters. Boba sees an opportunity and hires them all to work for him and they come in handy when Black Krrsantan comes to kill him.

The Hutt twins sent their bounty hunter to his palace to murder him while he sleeps. The problem being that Santy clearly underestimated the strength of Boba and while it looked like Krrsantan had won, one of the teens (Yellowjackets and Prospect star Sophie Thatcher) comes to his aid and stabs Krrsantan to free Boba Fett while they all eventually trap him in the Rancor pit.

True to Star Wars, when the Hutts come to apologize they basically leave Krrsantan in the dust for not fulfilling the duty that they’re apologizing for and Boba lets him free. But he does learn from the twins that the rule of this land was promised to the Pyke syndicate and now Boba is going to have to fight for what should be his.

This episode did a lot of setting up for the second half of the season. We’re nearly halfway through and we’ve gotten Boba’s backstory, how he got his robes and weapon we saw in The Mandalorian and now we’re going to see what his ruling actually looks like when confronted with a challenger. All of that is exciting. I just wish it didn’t also entail the brutal killing of the Tusken tribe that gave Boba Fett a second chance.

