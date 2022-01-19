The Book of Boba Fett has seemingly finished its round of backstory for Boba with the latest episode, catching us up to Boba finding Fennec Shand left for dead in the desert. But this episode gave us a beautiful look into their partnership, leading into the future for Boba as ruler and what his status is on Tatooine.

In episode 4, titled “The Gathering Storm,” we see a Boba Fett wandering the sands of Tatooine after the Tusken tribe he was with was brutally murdered. For the majority of the episode, we live in this bit of backstory after the Tuskens died, before we meet up with him in the present. But let’s get into a bit of why this episode in particular was so good.

**Spoilers for the most recent episode of The Book of Boba Fett lie ahead.**

Boba and Fennec are two characters who are dedicated to each other despite there being very little connecting them. Boba saved Fennec’s life, but as we see in this episode, he didn’t ask her to give him anything or force her to stay with him. It was a choice she made after Boba told her he didn’t want any money for saving her life. She agreed to stand by him, and the two, as we see in the real-time aspect of the show, are working together to make Boba the ruler he should be on Tatooine.

This entire episode was clearly leading up to the next one, but getting a deeper look at the dynamic between the two makes their relationship and bond that much more interesting. We know that they chose this and that it wasn’t Fennec really owing a debt to Boba. Other than that, though, the episode focused most on getting us from point a to point b. It wasn’t boring or “filler,” though. If anything, it gave us a look into the world of Boba Fett that fans wanted.

But it is just taking us through what we missed between them and how Boba Fett got Firespray back.

He’s coming

While I liked the episode because of the Boba/Fennec story we got, the real excitement came in the last few moments. At the end of the episode, Fennec tells Boba that they don’t need money in the war coming their way. They need muscle and to know where those credits can buy it. When she’s done, we hear the iconic nod to The Mandalorian score clueing us into the fact, to me, that Din Djarin is coming.

It’s something I figured would happen, and I am happy with how they’re doing it. That music cue is bringing us into the know without him showing up randomly in the next episode without a hint. We have a feeling that we’ll see Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, and that’s all I need.

I can’t wait for next Wednesday now. The Book of Boba Fett’s next episode can’t come soon enough!

