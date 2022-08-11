Sometimes things are released into this world on a random day and it is a choice, and that’s kind of what happened with the first look at Bones and All. The second film teaming up Timothée Chalamet and his Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino released its first teaser, and while the teaser doesn’t give us the full horror of it all, it is based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, which is … well, about cannablism. (So … wild day to drop it when the trailer for House of Hammer also dropped, all about Chalamet’s Call Me By Your Name co-star, Armie Hammer, who has dubiously made cannibalism-related headlines.)

Taylor Russell is playing Maren Yearly, a young woman who wants all the normal trappings of a sixteen-year-old girl’s life but is followed around by her dark desires. Those desires include eating people. The novel is described as follows: “Maren Yearly is a young woman who wants the same things we all do. She wants to be someone people admire and respect. She wants to be loved. But her secret, shameful needs have forced her into exile. She hates herself for the bad thing she does, for what it’s done to her family and her sense of identity; for how it dictates her place in the world and how people see her–how they judge her. She didn’t choose to be this way.”

The novel does seem to be a coming-of-age story, based on the rest of the description, but not your typical one, to say the least. And now, we got our first look at Chalamet and Russell in action as Maren and Lee.

First look at Bones & All

“You don’t think I’m a bad person?” Chalamet asks in the trailer, to which Russell responds, “All I think is that I love you.” So while we don’t get much of the story revealed in the novel description, we do get to see the relationship between Lee and Maren played out in the trailer, and it has me hooked into what we can expect from the Guadagnino film.

The rest of the cast includes Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance, and the film is adapted by David Kajganich (a longtime collaborator of Guadagnino).

Bones & All is set to make its premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, and honestly? Can’t wait.

