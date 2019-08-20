No Time to Die Is the Official Bond 25 Title and I’m Ready

The time is here, our wait is over, the title for Bond 25 has been released, and now we can all over-analyze what it means! The highly anticipated film is going to be known as No Time to Die.

Announced on the official James Bond account on Twitter, the movie’s title and release date proceeded to break the internet.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

The film is one of the most talked-about Bond productions in a long time. It’s set to be the last film in which Daniel Craig will play the famous spy. We also know that 007, the agent number typically associated with Bond, will be taken on by Lashana Lynch’s character. Craig, who has been Bond since Casino Royale in 2006, is arguably one of the best actors to play on the iconic part, and some of his Bond outings, like Skyfall, are excellent movies. I’m excited to see where No Time to Die is going to take 007, for both Craig and Lynch.

No Time to Die is especially exciting because Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the mastermind behind Fleabag and Killing Eve, is also working on the screenplay for the movie with Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective season one) directing. With very little information to go off of, Twitter took to buzzing about the title and everything that No Time to Die is going to provide for fans. (And, of course, making fun of James Bond in the best of ways.)

“No, Mr. Bond… I expect you to die.” “Well there’s no time to die.” “Then, Mr. Bond, you will… die another day. “Which day?” “Tomorrow.” “No, tomorrow never dies.” “Well, Mr. Bond, we’ll have to agree to live and let die.” “Moonraker.” “What?” — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) August 20, 2019

If you’ve got NO TIME TO DIE, it’s almost like you’ll have to DIE ANOTHER DAY, but TOMORROW NEVER DIES. And YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE so you’ll have to LIVE AND LET DIE. — Kyle Anderson (@FunctionalNerd) August 20, 2019

You are all rushing to make NO TIME TO DIE jokes and not a one of them has been good. Let’s all show Cary Fukunaga some goddamnr respect and take a second to consider the options before shoveling out these C- efforts. — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) August 20, 2019

So, basically, keep you C- efforts and only bring the good stuff. Cary Fukunaga and co. deserve better.

To be fair, I would be excited for any new James Bond movie, but it helps that No Time to Die is gearing up to be quite possibly the most exciting yet. Can’t wait to see what Waller-Bridge, Fukunaga, and the crew behind Bond 25 has for us.

(via Slashfilm, image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—