‘Bodies’ Netflix Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast and More

Let the bodies hit the floor … in different decades. Mysteries can be heaps of fun if you enjoy unraveling them. Putting the pieces together and realizing what’s going on is thrilling for fans. And if you’re a fan of mysterious police procedurals, Netflix’s upcoming series Bodies may be fascinating enough to check out.

Bodies has a bit of everything as far as genres go, with elements of mystery, horror, crime, and thriller present in the teaser trailer. Not to mention the plot is an original twist on a classic murder mystery, a bonus for us horror nerds looking for something fresh. So put on your detective hat, grab some gloves, and let’s unravel all the details available about Bodies. I can guarantee your interest will grow.

Does Bodies have a release date?

It does indeed, and folks can expect Bodies to drop on Netflix on October 19.

What is the plot of Bodies?

Bodies is based on a DC graphic novel of the same name written by Si Spencer (Crisis, Judge Dredd) and illustrated by Dean Ormstonm. The miniseries will follow four detectives examining the same body, only from different points in time. Naturally, there’s a 150-year-old conspiracy, and it will change the lives of everyone involved. Bodies is a mystery series with a lot of flavor and ominous vibes. The mind fuckery of the same body existing at several points in time is splendid. The fact that many people will be solving the same mystery is *chef’s kiss*. Needless to say, we’re excited.

Is there a trailer for Bodies?

Bodies‘ official teaser doesn’t offer very much, and that’s actually a good thing. The brilliance of a teaser trailer relies on revealing very little about the plot, but just enough to create intrigue. The teaser shows just enough about Bodies to pull people in and make them watch. If this is the only trailer we get for the series, I won’t even be disappointed.

Who is in Bodies?

We’re looking at a mostly British cast (as it is a British series) with some folks you may recognize like Shira Haas (Unorthodox), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit), Stephen Graham (This is England), Kyle Soller (Anna Karenina), and Amaka Okafor (Greatest Days).

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Matt Towers/Netflix)

