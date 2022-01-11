The Long-Awaited Bob’s Burgers Movie Finally Has a Trailer & New Release Date!

Sometimes patience truly pays off because a year and a half after it was originally slated to hit theaters, we finally have a trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

The movie adaptation of the exceptional Fox animated sitcom was first announced as being in development back in October of 2017 with a release date of July 17, 2020. It was originally reportedly delayed due to some behind-the-scenes structural shuffling at 20th Century Fox and Disney and delayed again when we, you know, entered into an apparently never-ending public health crisis.

But now it’s finally here! And its new release date is scheduled for May 27 (that’s Memorial Day weekend) 2022.

Here’s the trailer:

20th Century Fox also released this synopsis for the film:

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

Of course, the entire central cast (H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, Dan Mintz as Tina, John Roberts as Linda, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Kristen Schaal and Louise) will be in the film. In addition to the family, the trailer gives us at least glimpses of a bunch of supporting characters. I spotted Teddy, Jimmy Jr., both Fischoeder brothers, both Kuchi Kobis (melted and non-melted), and Sergeant Bosco, but it seems likely that this is going to be a whole-town event.

Back when the movie was announced, the show’s creator Loren Bouchard said it would “scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had.” (He also said it “has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show,” making for a tough challenge!)

And while it’s not included in the synopsis or the trailer, Bouchard has also said that the film will give us the backstory for one of Bob’s Burgers’ biggest questions: the origins of Louise’s bunny ears.

Now I’m sure we’ll all be able to make it to May 27 with patience, grace, and quiet dignity, yes?

