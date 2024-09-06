A guide to Bluey’s many grannies

How many grannies can one pup have? With the number of grannies in Bluey, it’s a little hard to keep up with all of them.

Not every grandmother appears frequently, but it’s important to remember them in case you’ve lost track. Bluey herself plays a granny character named Janet. Bingo also plays around as a granny character named Rita. Muffin, one of Bluey and Bingo’s friends, played the notorious grouchy granny—Granny Gladys. Even Mum Chilli joins in on the fun by pretending to be a character named Granny Madge.

Granny Janet, Granny Rita, and Granny Gladys only come out when the kids play pretend. They’re not really one of the grannies in the series.

Bluey’s real grannies

Bingo and Bluey only have two grandmothers: Nana and Chilli’s Mum. Most viewers are familiar with Nana, who is Dad Bandit’s mother. She’s also seen in several episodes throughout the seasons. Nana, named Christine Heeler, is the type of grandma who’d let her grandchildren raid the cookie jar if it made them happy—or let the kids eat one too many ice pops.

in the light of the new episode, as an artist it made me very emotional plus the introduction of chilli's mum was the icing on the cake ???#bluey pic.twitter.com/JLSREqD861 — Reddoshi (@reddoshirousagi) May 14, 2023

What about Chilli’s Mum? Sadly, the reason why she’s never shown around the kids is because she passed away when she was just 32 years old. Based on pictures, Chilli’s Mum is also a Red Heeler like Chilli and Chilli’s sisters. Although she couldn’t physically be around, Chilli’s Mum has been brought up during season three of the series.

