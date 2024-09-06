Bluey's Grannies
(Disney+)
Category:
TV

A guide to Bluey’s many grannies

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Sep 5, 2024 10:55 pm

How many grannies can one pup have? With the number of grannies in Bluey, it’s a little hard to keep up with all of them.

Recommended Videos

Not every grandmother appears frequently, but it’s important to remember them in case you’ve lost track. Bluey herself plays a granny character named Janet. Bingo also plays around as a granny character named Rita. Muffin, one of Bluey and Bingo’s friends, played the notorious grouchy granny—Granny Gladys. Even Mum Chilli joins in on the fun by pretending to be a character named Granny Madge.

Granny Janet, Granny Rita, and Granny Gladys only come out when the kids play pretend. They’re not really one of the grannies in the series.

Bluey’s real grannies

Bingo and Bluey only have two grandmothers: Nana and Chilli’s Mum. Most viewers are familiar with Nana, who is Dad Bandit’s mother. She’s also seen in several episodes throughout the seasons. Nana, named Christine Heeler, is the type of grandma who’d let her grandchildren raid the cookie jar if it made them happy—or let the kids eat one too many ice pops.

What about Chilli’s Mum? Sadly, the reason why she’s never shown around the kids is because she passed away when she was just 32 years old. Based on pictures, Chilli’s Mum is also a Red Heeler like Chilli and Chilli’s sisters. Although she couldn’t physically be around, Chilli’s Mum has been brought up during season three of the series.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.