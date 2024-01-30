‘Bluey’ Is on Disney+, but Is It a Disney Show?

I’ve decided to sue Bluey. Yes, the children’s TV series about the talking dog children and their dog family. Why, you ask? For causing me undue mental anguish and emotional pain and suffering. Just watch any one of these episodes and you’ll see what I mean.

Recommended Videos

Bluey is the type of show that fools you into thinking it’s a show for children, so you take a babysitting job and put it on for the kids thinking it will be some mindless TV, then BAM you’re ugly crying because a family of dogs brought up ephemeral childhood feelings that you thought had been long buried in the cold ground of your adult heart. Bluey gets melancholy. Bluey gets nostalgic. Bluey gets downright experimental at some points. Bluey is one of the greatest children’s TV series ever made. Bluey owes me money for emotional damage—a lot of it.

So is it Disney that I’m taking to court?

After doing some internet research, I have discovered that despite being on the Disney Channel and Disney+, Bluey is NOT affiliated with Disney. Disney is just where American viewers can find it, as it’s originally an Australian show. That’s a good thing, because I don’t think that my legal team (which consists of me and some of the neighborhood kids who share my pain) will stand a fighting chance in court against Disney lawyers. Weren’t they the ones who dashed the political dreams of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis? Yikes.

Thankfully, Bluey was created by Joe Brumm and produced by the Australian animation company Ludo Studio. I think me and the kids have a shot against them! Even if that shot devolves into me weeping into Joe Brumm’s strong arms as he assures me “it’s not your fault” over and over again. It’s a battle that I have to see through.

(featured image: Ludo Studio)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]