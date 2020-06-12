We’re Just Thirsting Over the Host of Blue’s Clues Now

I didn’t realize I had so many repressed feelings about Blue’s Clues until I started looking up information for this piece and found myself recounting plot points and moments from my childhood (especially when Steve left the show to “go to college” and Joey came in). It was a dark time for 10-(nearly 11)-year-old me, watching as my childhood host Steve left the show.

I then aged out of Blue’s Clues, which I probably should have long before, but listen, I think I maybe had a crush on Steve (Steve Burns), and then Joe (Donovan Patton). But this is all beside the point. The point is that Blue’s Clues stopped airing in 2006, and Patton was going through personal issues and left in 2002. (Why is Joe named Joe and not Donovan? I have questions.)

Now though, an entirely new generation of kids gets to know the joy of Magenta, Paprika, Mailbox, and the rest of the crew with the recently rebooted iteration, Blue’s Clues & You! (I don’t know if those characters are in this version, and if they’re not, I will force my soon-to-be-niece to watch old-school Blue’s Clues because Magenta is the GOAT.)

All this being said, right now, we’re not at all concerned with the actual content of the show. Many on Twitter have discovered that the new 29-year-old host, Josh Dela Cruz, is hot. Yes, that’s right, people are literally thirsting after the host of Blue’s Clues & You! on Twitter. I did not have this on my 2020 bingo card, and I’m a little mad about it. (Listen, he beat out John Cena for this job.)

Sharing their love of the classic (as well as their love of Josh Dela Cruz), the internet decided that today was all Blue’s Clues.

when I start watching blues clues again mind ur business pic.twitter.com/oWFl91QUTE — bailey (@ironrogerss) June 12, 2020

For a second i got upset at that new guy not being Steve on blues clues but then i remembered that’s bitch ass boomer energy. Let the kids live — ♓️Dre™🇹🇹🔢 (@_AC333) June 12, 2020

ITT: WE STAN BLUES CLUES IN EVERY FORM IT TAKES 💯 pic.twitter.com/M2R21lxDdQ — Paranoid (@ToolofParanoia) June 12, 2020

The real bad bitch of Blues Clues. pic.twitter.com/G56r1ma8hd — not. Di. (@DaisyInAStorm) June 12, 2020

Blues Clues? Haven’t heard that name in a while pic.twitter.com/5vEKGB5TUw — codi (@dudecodi) June 12, 2020

I swear I’m watching Blues Clues again for the nostalgia 😳 pic.twitter.com/scgrj3IZpS — Benedict Giankana R. S. (@BennGian) June 12, 2020

Since Blues Clues is trending stan Joshua Dela Cruz for clear skin pic.twitter.com/AdJ7HzvNbI — ❌Spector✖ 🦊 (@S_ForceSpector) June 12, 2020

Some were mad that the new show is modern because … well … it’s 2020 and I guess people still think that we should not be using technology?

not to sound like a boomer but hearing that blues clues now uses email for mail time and a smartphone instead of a handy dandy notebook almost broke me — rhea (@rheamohann) June 12, 2020

Blues Clues is actually part of the master plan to try to kill the postal service https://t.co/ilBi9a0CNG — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) June 12, 2020

Am I a little mad that my sister-in-law now has a reason to watch Blue’s Clues? Yeah, kind of! But I’m more excited that kids will get to experience the fun journey of figuring out Blue’s clues now! (Is Blue’s Clues why many in my generation are obsessed with true crime? Did I crack the code? Is this all because of a cartoon dog? Okay now I have MORE QUESTIONS.)

(image: Nickelodeon)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com