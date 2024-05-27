Ready to Head back to Belfast? ‘Blue Lights’ Season 2 Is Almost Here

The first season of Blue Lights brought us something truly different. Jam-packed with tension, authenticity, and genuine emotion, Blue Lights introduced us to three police rookies and those assigned to train them, and none of their lives would ever be the same.

Recommended Videos

Now, BritBox is taking us back to Belfast for Blue Lights season 2, which will premiere on the streamer on June 13 in the U.S., with new episodes dropping weekly. The second season will consist of six hour-long episodes, the same as the first, during which our favorite constables deal with a major gangland feud in Belfast. As they try and help those affected by drugs, domestic violence, and gang warfare, the section team will also still need to come to grips with the death of PC Gerry Cliff, who was killed in action while trying to stop a firearms exchange a year previously.

That’s right, the new season will pick up a year after the first. The recruits are no longer on probation, as they are now fully vetted police officers, but that won’t stop them from making mistakes, following their instincts, and reaching out to the community. The tension is bound to snap with a new arrival in the unit. The only question is: who will fall over the edge first?

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming season below.

Returning for Blue Lights season 2 are Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster, Sian Brooke as Grace Ellis, Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon, Martin McCann as Stevie Neil, Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff, Frankie McCafferty as Barney, Hannah McClean as Jen Robinson, Joanne Crawford as Helen McNally, Jonathan Harden as David Johnston, Desmond Eastwood as Detective Sergeant Murray Canning, Andrea Irvine as Nicola Robinson, and Paddy Jenkins as Happy Kelly.

New to the show this season is Frank Blake, who will play PC Shane Bradley, and Seamus O’Hara, who will play Lee Thompson.

There’s plenty of heartache, stress, dark humor, and even a little romance to look forward to. Don’t miss out on the action when Blue Lights season 2 premieres on BritBox this June.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more