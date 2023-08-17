What ‘Blue Beetle’s Post-Credits Scenes Mean for the Hero’s DCU Future

Someone tell me what’s going on. I’m scared and alone in the dark movie theater. The place has been closed for hours. I had to hide under the seats with the chewed gum and popcorn kernels to avoid the janitors. I’m sitting here in a fetal position, just typing away because I’m trying to COMPREHEND what I just saw. I just sat through both of Blue Beetle‘s post-credits scenes, and I am confused. Frightened. Ignorant, even.

In the words of Batman villain Carmine Falcone, “ya always fear what’cha don’t understand.” And he’s right. I understand Blue Beetle‘s end-credits scenes less than I understand most things, like taxes, or the concept of racketeering. I feel like the unfortunate protagonist at the end of an H.P. Lovecraft story, rendered insane by things beyond my comprehension.

Thankfully, unlike an H.P. Lovecraft protagonist, I have regained my clarity. What’s up with the Blue Beetle post-credits scenes? I’ll tell you.

It should go without saying, but: major spoilers ahead for Blue Beetle

So what’s the deal with the post-credits scenes in Blue Beetle?

Yes, SCENES—plural! Imagine my horror when I discovered that there were TWO! Doubly inconceivable! But to wrap my addled brain around the meaning of the mid-credits scene, we must go back to the source: the main movie itself!

Over the course of Blue Beetle, we discover that Ted Kord, the father of Jenny (Bruna Marquezine), has gone missing. Jenny believes that her father’s obsession with the mysterious technological artifact known as the Scarab could be the reason behind his disappearance, as he might have taken off to find a way to activate the latent power of the device. We later find out that Ted’s ENTIRE REASON for developing Kord Industries was because he wasn’t chosen by the Scarab to be its host. This led him to create the Blue Beetle identity and fight crime using the tech he developed in his top secret lab.

During the mid-credits scene, one of the computers in the long since untouched Blue Beetle lab SUDDENLY TURNS ON. It receives a transmission from a mysterious voice professing paternal love for Jenny and guaranteeing the safety of her long-missing father. But who does the voice belong to? PROBABLY HER DEAR OLD DAD. I mean … it’s pretty obvious, right? Like who else would possibly leave that message? The kicker is that this means Ted Kord, the original Blue Beetle, will likely be part of the story in the future.

As for the end-credits scene? It’s a gag. Remember during the movie when Jaime and Jenny needed to sneak inside Kord Industries and their Uncle Rudy decided to jam the security camera footage and replace it with a Mexican cartoon? The end-credits scene basically just focuses on the cute lil cartoon skit that Uncle Rudy loves.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

