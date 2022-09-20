“Blorbo From My Shows” Explained

You don’t know who Blorbo is???

He’s only FAVORITE CHARACTER from my FAVORITE SHOW. I LOVE HIM. I NEED HIM. I EAT SLEEP AND BREATH HIM. BLORBO ON MY LIPS. BLORBO IN MY EYES. BLORBO THE ONLY SOUND I HEAR. BLORBO MY SWEET LOVE. MY SUMMER CHILD. MY FAVORITE LITTLE BABY. HE IS KNOWN BY MANY NAMES. HE HAS MANY FACES. HE IS THE STAR OF MANY SHOWS. BUT ALL ARE BLORBO AND BLORBO IS ALL. ALL HAIL GOD-KING BLORBO.

All right I’ll explain: “Blorbo From My Shows” is a meme. It originated on Tumblr. Well actually it originated from people making fun of Tumblr and its many fandoms, so they would say shit like “omg don’t you just hate it when all Tumblr kids talk about is ‘blorbo from my shows'” which is a fill in the blank term for any character from any show that a fandom loves to gush about. According to Know Your Meme, the “Blorbo From My Shows” meme originated in 2021, and now, in 2022, it’s common parlance around many parts of the Internet.

Because the fandoms of Timblr didn’t care that people were making fun of them, they took that shit and ran with it. They made thousands upon thousands of “Blorbo from my shows” memes, and even created more banger catch-all character names such as “eeby deeby” and “plinko.”

So now that your question is answered, I entreat, nay, demand that you go out and find your own “shows” and your own “blorbo” who is “from” them that you can call “my.” Perhaps you could christen them a different name like “crangus bangus” or “poochie buttersnap”. The world if the internet is one of infinite possibilities. Go and forge thine own path to Blorbo.

Featured Image credit: Know Your Meme

