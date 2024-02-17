Blink Three Times if You Need Help, Dakota Johnson

Listen, I’ll be the first to call out the exhausting chronically online narrative that Dakota Johnson hates Madame Web. If you genuinely need to believe that to feel secure in disliking this film, well, good luck to you, I guess.

Recommended Videos

But something just isn’t right here; Johnson’s never been a stranger to calling out the dire trajectory of the film industry’s severe parameters. The final cut of Madame Web is perhaps the leading example of just how dire the artistic consequences of those parameters can be, and then some.

It’s peculiar, then, that Johnson is apparently ready and willing to step back into the shoes of Cassie Webb if, God forbid, Sony ever decides to keep this excruciating shared universe chugging along. Johnson told the InsideTotal Film Podcast,

“If they want me to come back then I definitely will. I have no idea what’s in store.”

To be fair, it seems like Johnson is only talking about reprising her character, as it’s highly unlikely that Sony is ordering up Madame Web 2. Even if they were, it would be hard to imagine someone as outspoken as Johnson wanting to be involved with another bomb. But who knows what Sony or the Spider-Verse has in store for Cassie Webb or Johnson.

Again, the “Dakota Johnson hates Madame Web” bit has gone a bit too far. Bad faith players are obsessed with cheering on the film’s failures, which is something that no film lover should be doing.

Nevertheless, Johnson’s refreshingly honest takes on Hollywood in the past certainly don’t imply that she’s happy with how Madame Web was ultimately handled. You can’t help but wonder if she’s holding anything back in that regard.

But hey, she also probably had a blast on set and picked up a nice check, which could have very well made up for it all. So who’s to say? If she can survive the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, she can survive anything.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]