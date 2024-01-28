Dakota Johnson Brings Her Trademark Candor to ‘Madame Web’ Press Tour

The impending release of Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web means that we are once again treated to a chaotic press tour with Dakota Johnson. The Suspiria star has frequently gone viral for her blasé non-sequiturs. Whether she’s calling Ellen DeGeneres a liar to her face or making fun of limes, Johnson’s deadpan truth bombs are always entertaining. She even joked about doing interviews on Saturday Night Live this weekend, noting “I say stuff and they write it down and it’s really unfair.”

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson discussed working on Madame Web and the perils of acting in a special effects-driven blockbuster. “I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion. That to me was absolutely psychotic.”

Johnson added, “I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!’ But I trusted her [director SJ Clarkson]. She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started.”

Honestly, I think we’ve all had that feeling at work. “I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope I did an okay job!” could be cut and pasted from DMs to my editor (sorry Dan!). Johnson’s response is a refreshing take on green screen acting, which presents a unique set of challenges for any actor. But we’d expect nothing less than brutal honesty from the queen.

Madame Web hits theaters on February 14, 2024.

(via Entertainment Weekly, featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

