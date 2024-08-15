Bleach Ichigo Kurosaki character trailer
‘Bleach: Rebirth of Souls’ looks like a threat to my wallet

There have been many Bleach games throughout the years. That doesn’t make fans any less excited for Bleach: Rebirth of Souls. From the looks of its gameplay trailer, this fighting game seems like it’s built for Bleach fans and fighting game lovers alike.

So far, the playable characters confirmed to make it into the game are Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryū Ishida, Yasutora Sado, Orihime Inoue, Kon, Fishbone D, Grand Fisher, Renji Abarai, Byakuya Kuchiki, Yoruichi Shihōin, and Kisuke Urahara. Although few, these won’t be the only characters to debut in the game, based on the character selection screen.

It looks like there will be a total of 36 characters on the roster. That’s a decent number of playable characters, but not a lot. Considering the extensive story of Bleach, there are fewer characters than expected. This is because, according to IGN, only characters from the first two arcs (The Soul Reaper Arc and the Arrancar Arc) of Bleach will be included in the game. 

Although highly anticipated, Bandai Namco has yet to announce the game’s official release date. Bleach: Rebirth of Souls will only be available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Hopefully, more consoles will be added upon the game’s release. For now, you can save Bleach: Rebirth of Souls on Steam.

This overview is summoning my credit card

It seems that a lot of care and effort was put into this game, down to the voice acting. Fans have also been impressed by the animations for the move sets of the playable characters. Aesthetically, there’s no denying that the game looks splendid, but fighting game enthusiasts might have reservations.

We’ve yet to see actual combat and gameplay between characters. That doesn’t make it any less impressive, but it would be nice to see how the combinations in this game work. Perhaps we’ll have to leave the testing to game reviewers.

