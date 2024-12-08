‘Blackmailable’: NewsMax host cuts into Trump’s controversial Cabinet pick

Greg Kelly of NewsMax described Trump’s potential Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as a “blackmailable” candidate with “serious baggage.”

A former Fox News host like Kelly, Hegseth was tapped to serve in the position on Trump’s cabinet, but the decision has recently drawn flack due to allegations of sexual assault against Hegseth. Kelly even went so far as to suggest that Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who reportedly withdrew from consideration for attorney general due to sex trafficking allegations, would be more qualified for the role of Defense Secretary.

Kelly drew parallels between Hegseth’s response to the sexual assault allegations and his own. “I was once accused of sexual assault, falsely,” said Kelly. “I would never in a billion years pay that person a dime. That doesn’t sound like a fighter.” Kelly is referring to the fact that Hegseth reportedly agreed to pay off his accuser to keep his job at Fox News. Kelly went on to say that Hegseth’s payoff makes him vulnerable to blackmail and that he is “not comfortable with that individual being the secretary of defense.”

Kelly drew further comparisons between Hegseth and Hunter Biden, who was recently pardoned by his father, President Joe Biden, for tax and gun offenses. The decision drew ire from Republicans, who viewed it as evidence of Democratic hypocrisy and corruption. Kelly asked whether or not Hegseth’s characterization of himself as a “new man” was similar to the assertion that Hunter Biden is now “forgiven” for his indiscretions. “Is Hunter Biden a new man?” Kelly asked, “Okay, is he?” then added with a skeptical tone, “Anybody can be forgiven.” It seems Kelly resents that Hegseth needs to be “forgiven” at all when he’s about to be given such an important job.

While Kelly isn’t the first Republican to question Hegseth’s nomination, many Republicans have seemingly let the allegations against Hegseth slide. Hegseth has spent considerable time meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss the accusations against him and win their support, and his efforts seem to have been somewhat successful. When asked about Hegseth’s allegations, GOP Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming characterized them as a “side issue” and said that Hegseth was someone “who has earned a great deal of credibility.” She believes that while former soldiers like Hegseth can sometimes be “wild childs,” Hegseth is “the answer” needed to restore what she perceives to be a nationwide loss of confidence in the U.S. military.

Greg Kelly clearly does not share Lummis’ confidence and points to Florida representative Matt Gaetz as the superior choice. “Pete Hegseth is no Matt Gaetz,” Kelly said. “He hasn’t done nearly enough for MAGA to warrant the Department of Defense job.” Kelly then criticized Hegseth for not adequately supporting the January 6 rioters while still working for Fox News.

While Senate Republicans seem eager to forget Hegseth’s accusations, Greg Kelly does not seem to find the allegations themselves disturbing but rather the fact Hegseth reportedly made a pay-off to bury them; in his eyes, that’s enough reason to prevent Hegseth’s nomination. Kelly sees the payoff as an admission of guilt and cowardice.

