A New Set Picture Pretty Much Confirms the Black Widow Movie’s Time Period

Marvel’s Black Widow movie may still be a bit of a mystery to us all, but now we’re a step closer to knowing exactly when the movie takes place. In a new set picture, there is a very specific car being driven by Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson. In any other movie, it wouldn’t necessarily be a newsworthy piece of information, but in a Marvel movie? It’s very telling.

Since the dawning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Audi has been the car of choice for all our heroes. I know this because I just rewatched Iron Man and thought to myself, “Wow, they’ve been here from the start,” but it seems as if Black Widow is breaking the mold in more ways than one. In new picture from the movie’s set, the car featured is a 2017 BMW.

Black Widow v Taskmaster! pic.twitter.com/ea9B8I2bpA — Thomas Polito (@thomas_polito) June 27, 2019

That’s exciting because it, essentially, confirms that the movie takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. When it comes to Marvel movies, almost every movie features a car that’s either brand new or not even released yet, essentially carbon dating the movie. (Can’t wait for 2023 when we can get that Audi that Tony Stark drives in Avengers: Endgame.)

As we know from Civil War, Natasha Romanoff was on the run with Steve Rogers after making themselves enemies of the state when they refused to comply with the Sokovia Accords. So, if this movie theoretically takes place in the in-between, does that mean we can see any of our favorites from the MCU in it? As of right now, Pugh’s character is rumored to be Yelena, a character who eventually takes on the Black Widow moniker from Natasha Romanoff. Because we don’t see her in Infinity War or Endgame, I suspect she either dies or is one of the snapped, because I think that we may end up with a new Black Widow for Phase 4, and it may just be Florence Pugh.

Hopefully, this is true and the movie is set in that time period, because it’s going to be interesting to see what happened to get Natasha Romanoff to a blonde bob and Steve Rogers to a full beard. (Just kidding, there are much more interesting reasons to set this movie featuring Natasha on the run, but also, please answer these questions for me.)

Does this mean we can see Steve Rogers, though? There are some set pictures from Avengers: Endgame that we never saw in the movie, so maybe they were from the filming of the Black Widow movie and they just couldn’t tell us. Whatever happens, this movie is a long time coming, and I can’t wait to see it.

