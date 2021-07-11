It’s been two years since audiences saw the last Marvel film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, in the theaters. Now, after a long pandemic-induced delay, Marvel’s Phase Four kicks off with the highly anticipated release of Black Widow. Many wondered if fans would return to movie theaters for the latest entry into the MCU, or whether they would stay home and enjoy same-day streaming via Disney+’s Premier Access. The answer, it turns out, is both.

Black Widow opened this weekend to a robust $80 million domestic gross, along with foreign earning of $78.8 million for a worldwide theatrical debut of $158.8 million. In addition, Disney+ made $60 million in streaming rentals, bringing the film to cumulative opening weekend total of $218.8 million. The film edged out F9‘s own opening weekend, which saw the Vin Diesel-led franchise earning $70 million just two weeks ago.

Alan Bergman, Chairman of Disney Studios Content, said “It’s incredible to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios film, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. There’s no question it’s been worth the wait – Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the Marvel Studios team have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era.”

Black Widow also marks the first time that a major studio has released its premium VOD/streaming grosses (Disney declined to reveal what they earned with same day streaming films Cruella and Raya and the Last Dragon). Given the success of Black Widow and the fading but far from over pandemic, it looks like simultaneous releases will be around for quite a while.

If you saw Black Widow this weekend, did you go to theaters or stream it from home? Let us know in the comments!

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Marvel Studios)

Oh no! Jodie Turner-Smith was the victim of a jewelry robbery at the Cannes Film Festival. (via Variety)

Misha Green (Lovecraft Country) signs a multi-year deal with Apple TV+. (via Shadow and Act)

I guess dead isn’t always better: a Pet Sematary prequel is in the works. (via /Film)

Elijah Wood plays an FBI agent questioning Ted Bundy (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Luke Kirby) in No Man of God

Karen Gillan is as excited as you are for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. (via Collider)

The 1980s animated series Silverhawks is getting the reboot treatment. (via io9)

Aw! Dave Filoni finally gets his own Mandalorian action figure. (via Nerdist) Bonus: The aftermath with Thor #Loki https://t.co/qWvsJSx50L pic.twitter.com/IEvXJNoA6d — Keiid (@keiidakamya) July 9, 2021

