The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropped, giving us a new look at the Ryan Coogler film. Clearly following the death of T’Challa (after the unfortunate passing of star Chadwick Boseman), the film has now given us two emotionally charged trailers to get us excited for its release this coming November. And with today’s new trailer came our first real look at Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams in her Ironheart suit. My HEART!

Riri Williams is getting her own show, reportedly in late 2023, but she’s making her first appearance in the upcoming Wakanda Forever, and for fans who know her from the comics, its exciting to see her building her suit in what appears to be Shuri’s lab in Wakanda. The official trailer for the film sets up a bit more of our story, as it is clear that Namor (Tenoch Huerta) is coming and Wakanda is preparing for a war against him that will take everything they have left.

I loved getting a look into M’Baku (Winston Duke) taking a bit more of a leadership role in what is happening versus how his tribe (the Jabari Tribe) in Wakanda reacted during Black Panther, and it really started to set up Wakanda coming together to work as one since the passing of T’Challa. We still don’t know why Namor is coming for them or how Riri Williams got to Wakanda, but that’s all things we can wait for because this trailer gave us so much to unpack.

We get even more of Riri Williams and my god, my heart. In the first trailer, we got to see Riri building her suit in what looked like an homage to Tony Stark making his Iron Man suit in Iron Man (2008). In this trailer, we get to see Riri with her HUD, as well as new shots of her building her suit and the briefest moment of Ironheart taking flight.

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart in ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’. pic.twitter.com/7ga1TPsYP6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 3, 2022

Why is the Ironheart suit so exciting?

For many (myself included), we didn’t think we’d see Riri Williams take form in the live-action Marvel Cinematic universe so quickly. Created in 2016, she’s a relatively new introduction to the world of Marvel comics but one who has made a lasting impression on fans. The young girl who goes to MIT at the age of 15 becomes the protege of Tony Stark. There, she makes her own suit (dubbed Ironheart) and becomes an important part of the Marvel world.

Obviously, her origin is going to be a bit different in Wakanda Forever and the overall MCU, given the fact that Tony Stark is dead, but still, having her take flight in her Ironheart suit is incredibly exciting. Dominique Thorne is also bringing Riri to life in Ironheart when it debuts, but to meet her now and see her create her suit in Shuri’s lab? That’s special and I can’t wait to see what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever holds for Riri as she takes flight and becomes the Ironheart we all know and love.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]