In the Great Political Divorce, the Left Somehow Has Ended Up Keeping Football

Republicans are furious about the Super Bowl. No, it’s not because the team with the racist name won. Instead, they are furious that one of the number of songs sung during the opening ceremony of this year’s game was the Black National Anthem. Guess Reba couldn’t make them happy.

Andra Day sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song that was written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900 and has since become a song for the Civil Rights Movement. Not a new addition to the celebration, the song is sung before the National Anthem. For some reason, Republicans continue to forget that this is a thing until they get to the actual day of the Super Bowl and then they are mad again. Wash, rinse, and repeat.

Last year, Lauren Boebert made a fool out of herself when she opened her mouth about the Black National Anthem and now another hit from the Red Wave has taken over the conversation online. Imagine being this mad when it’s Andra Day singing?! Her voice is one of the angels!

The typical crew of bad takes appeared after the performance. Blackface defender Megyn Kelly seemed to completely miss the point, tweeting: “The so-called Black National Anthem does not belong at the Super Bowl. We already have a National Anthem and it includes EVERYONE.”

Historically, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was being promoted as the Black National Anthem by the NAACP 12 years before “The Star Spangled Banner” got the official title of the National Anthem. But saying facts to people like Lauren Boebert and Megyn Kelly is just wasting air.

Don’t worry, the lack of brain cells that is Matt Gaetz also had some nonsense to say.

This isn’t new! Why do they search for something to be “outraged” about?

The Black National Anthem was added to Super Bowl ceremonies back in 2020 in response to George Floyd’s murder. So where were all of these outcries for the last four years? Seems like these attention hounds just wanted something to be angry over and didn’t bother to look into any history about this!

Do you think they were this mad over Post Malone singing “America the Beautiful,” a tradition that only began in 2009? Or is their outrage strictly limited to songs that were official national anthems in this country prior to “The Star Spangled Banner”?

This outrage is especially odd given the amount of times I had to watch that stupid Jesus commercial or the very odd pro-Israel commercial that aired in the midst of a devastating airstrike during the game. All of that is A-OK by the Republicans but a song that was written in 1900? How DARE that happen!

It’s just another entry into the nonsense given to us by Republicans day in and day out. Their outrage is short-lived and loud and it’s just annoying that this is now, seemingly, an every Super Bowl occurrence.

