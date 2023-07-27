On May 19, after 24 episodes, the hilarious and ever-unique HBO program, A Black Lady Sketch Show (ABLSS) ended. Created by writer/comedian Robin Thede, the show was not only incredibly funny but the team behind it provided an opportunity to showcase the infinite creativity of Black-women-led productions. It also offered many performers and writers a footing into other massively successful projects. Most famously, this includes Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Ashley Nicole Black (Ted Lasso and The Amber Ruffin Show)—though she did start on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Even after Max canceled ABLSS, the show is still giving and pulling up people behind it. This time it’s to a Black-women-led org tackling homelessness in Los Angeles called Beauty 2 The Streetz.

Headed by founder Shirley Raines, Beauty 2 The Streetz is a 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on providing care to its local homeless community—specifically skid row. The organization shares basic supplies and full meals to 400–1000 people most weekends. However, what makes this organization a little different from others is they also help people access showers, haircuts/dyes, make-up, and more. Also, it gives out personal care items, baby clothes, and prenatal vitamins. Via social media and national coverage, Beauty 2 The Streetz has only been able to grow in the number of people they can help. The website reads:

Recognizing that the lack of a home does not mean a lack of humanity, Beauty 2 The Streetz © aims to serve the homeless by providing necessities alongside the things that make us feel inherently human: a hot shower, a hearty meal, the hope-inducing feeling of looking in the mirror and loving what you see. We are building friendships based on equality and compassion and it is this, more than simply the hair and makeup, that brings beauty to the streets.

Now the organization can also provide more attire for people dealing with homelessness and food insecurity. That’s because, with HBO’s go-ahead, ABLSS donated most, if not all, of their wardrobe to the organization. That’s dozens of boxes of shoes, clothes, wigs, and more. They also sent industrial-grade racks to store clothes.

Got a call from @hbo @ablackladysketchshow ended after 4 seasons and they donated ALL OF THE wardrobes, shoes, purses, wigs, lashes and more to us. They also delivered the very next day to our warehouse ❤️??✊?

Thx u Robin Thede pic.twitter.com/K0qICa5I6Z — Shirley Raines (@beauty2streetz) July 26, 2023

Beauty 2 The Streetz

After losing a child and experiencing homelessness in her early 20s, Raines chose to volunteer when her life stabilized. While volunteering with a friend for Pauly’s Project, she got a lot of compliments on her vibrant hair and clothes. Raines told The New York Times that she eventually brought supplies to give these people she was helping style updos. That gradually expanded to its own organization, Beauty 2 The Streetz. She explained to NYT, “Everybody wants to feel clean. Everybody wants to feel good about themselves. I have a queen right now, we did her hair purple a couple weeks ago. I’ve never seen her smile so big. Her hair, all the purple has washed out, but her smile is still the same, because of the lasting effects of all the praise she got when her hair was colored. Those things don’t wash off.”

@beauty2thestreetz It’s more than just a wig! It’s being seen ❤️❤️✊??? San Diego service. ♬ original sound – Shirley

In watching Beauty 2 The Streetz TikToks you can see that Raines lives this mission in every interaction. This humanity is not just in that one moment but forever. Raines remembers names even after not seeing a person for weeks or months. While feeling good and making the best out of a bad situation is the core aspect, Beauty 2 The Streetz prioritizes safety. The team asks people to mask up (for health and privacy) when possible. Raines learned ASL and Spanish to serve the community better. Beauty 2 The Streetz prioritize care for the elderly, children, and pregnant people while also listening carefully for signs that one might need more help than they can give immediately.

@beauty2thestreetz I realize I did a “Spanish dump” in the beginning with what I learned in school but…I got all the choices right. Yesterday Skid Row ❤️?? ♬ original sound – Shirley

Paying it forward

ABLSS was, first and foremost, a comedy and about making fun art. However, this donation feels like continuing the tradition of Black women bringing up people behind them. First, Issa Rae used her pull at HBO (gained from Insecure) to produce this show with Robin Thede (and others). Then, Thede and the alumna class brought in overlooked Black talent across various spaces in Hollywood. Now, the team at Thede’s leadership is giving back to Black women working to help the most marginalized in extremely affluent LA.

After Raines shared the news thanking HBO and ABLSS, Thede quote tweeted her writing, “I’m so thrilled we were able to do this! Please check out @beauty2streetz and all their incredible work!” If you also want to help in an immediate way, donate to Beauty 2 The Streetz. They also have a Patreon that acts as a steady, monthly source of donations. Get involved in local organizations like the ‘Beauty 2 The Streetz’ in your community. See how they and others are working to help change policy to alleviate this crisis for the long term.

