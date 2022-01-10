Everyone Has the Hots for This Wookiee From The Book of Boba Fett

This week, fans of Star Wars were gifted their first live-action look at the Wookiee Black Krrsantan. When Jabba the Hutt’s twin cousins come to threaten Boba Fett’s rule on Tatooine, Black Krrsantan comes with them as their guard, of sorts, and everyone had one thought on their mind: Who is that hot wookiee?

Fans of Star Wars comics already know Black Krrsantan, who also goes by “Santy,” which I personally love. He debuted in Marvel’s 2015 Darth Vader comic series, issue #1, appearing in a wide range of titles since then. He is a bounty hunter whose career spanned the entire Galactic Empire, and with the death of Jabba, he passed his services on to the twins, which is how we met him in Book of Boba Fett. Later, he teams up with Doctor Aphra (which has fans hoping that we could see her later on in the series, as well).

Aphra is an interesting character in her own right. She’s a human archeologist who worked with Darth Vader before falling out of his favor and having to fake her own death. So both Aphra and Santy working together is a dynamic that works great in the comic world of Star Wars but would be extremely cool to see in live action. At least we had our first look at Santy, though, to get us excited, making him the latest Star Wars character to make the jump from other media to live-action.

Within the context of Book of Boba Fett, he was an imposing figure when the twins came to Tatooine, and his threatening gaze towards Boba as the twins shared their claim with him definitely foreshadowed a return of Santy for me, but maybe that’s just wishful thinking because let’s be honest: We’re all a little in love with him after just one meeting.

Twitter’s new love

The minute that we all saw Black Krrsantan for the first time, reactions ranged from people recognizing him from the comics to many asking who this hot Wookiee was. And yes, he is hot. You cannot blame us for asking the important questions.

Petition to call Black Krrsantan fans KrrSTANtans — Tori Fox (@theMandaTorian) January 10, 2022

this but re: black krrsantan https://t.co/vkY0vRjAFD — Catrina ⚔️ (@ohcatrina) January 10, 2022

I’d do whatever Black Krrsantan asked of me pic.twitter.com/iM0i8bS5IZ — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) January 10, 2022

This is now Black Krrsantan fan account pic.twitter.com/Xn3CTSm3aQ — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) January 8, 2022

There he is: Black Krrsantan. A gladiator, bounty hunting Wookiee who first appeard in DARTH VADER #1 (2015). And later teamed up with Doctor Aphra. CAN YOU SEE WHY THIS HAS MY ATTENTION— pic.twitter.com/oqZqyz9CI7 — Alyssa Vidales (@instalyssa) January 10, 2022

Basically, Black Krrsantan is hot, so yes, we’d like to see more of him in Book of Boba Fett and the Star Wars universe at large. We have all the space in our hearts for this hot Wookiee.

