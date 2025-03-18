‘Black Doves’ season 2 is on the way – here’s what we know so far

Who doesn’t love a great thriller? There’s a reason the genre is so popular, and with Black Doves Netflix certainly hit on a winning formula.

Black Doves premiered in late 2024 and was a return to the big time for British star Keira Knightley, who is most known for her roles in Love Actually and Pirates of the Caribbean. Thanks to critical acclaim and plenty of viewers (or, at least we assume: Netflix is famously secretive about their viewing figures), the show has been renewed for a second season. But what do we know about the next installment of this brilliant show? Read on to find out more about Black Doves season 2, including its release window, cast, and plot!

When will Black Doves season 2 be released?

We don’t have an official release date for Black Doves season 2, but Netflix confirmed the renewal in August 2024, two months prior to its release. Creator Joe Barton has also given us some clues as to when the second season might come out.

In a recent interview with the Radio Times, Barton confirmed he was writing the second season, and was hoping to film it this year. Season 1 was announced in April 2023 and was filmed later that year, in October. From then, it was around a year for it to drop on the famous streaming service. So, using that as evidence, we are looking at a potential release date of summer or autumn next year (2026).

With that said, there is a chance the show may come out quicker than that. Sets have already been built, and its stars Knightley, Ben Whishaw, and Sarah Lancashire already know the characters well. Barton also confirmed that the first season’s Christmas theme would not be recurring, which hints at an earlier release than December.

Who will star in Black Doves season 2?

It’s almost certain that the main trio of Knightley, Whishaw, and Lancashire as Helen, Sam, and Reed (respectively) will return for Black Doves season 2. Other stars who made an appearance and are likely to return are Ella LIly Hyland and Andrew Buchan, as well as a host of others. Omari Douglas is also slated to reprise the role of Michael, Sam’s estranged ex.

One person not returning is Tracey Ullman, the iconic comedian and actor whose show famously launched The Simpsons. Barton has drawn fan interest by implying a big name will be replacing that void. There’s also the role of a new villain to fill, so plenty of opportunities for some exciting casting.

Do we know the plot of Black Doves season 2?

We sadly do not know much about the plot of Black Doves season 2 at the moment. However, based on what we learned over season 1, we can guess where the storyline might head.

Helen’s husband Wallace (Buchan) is set to reach the highest office of the land and become Prime Minister, which will definitely lead to some intriguing subplots around Helen’s intelligence collecting. Sam has gone somehwat the other way, agreeing to become an enforcer for the brutal Newman crime family, even though he assasinated members of them earlier on in his career.

Barton has also confirmed he will be diving deeper into Lancashire’s character, so we can expect some backstory there. Other than that, it’s anybody’s guess.

