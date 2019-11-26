No One Can Make Sense of This Bizarre Papa John Interview or the “Reckoning” He Promises

If you’ve been on Twitter, you’re probably wondering why Papa John is trending. When former pizza CEO John Schnatter was pushed out for his controversial opinions on the NFL and his usage of the N-word, we thought that’d be the end of the man who said, “Better ingredients, better pizza. Papa John’s,” for all those years.

Luckily for us all, he did a bizarre interview that left us questioning so much about Schnatter, but more importantly, I want to know why he just chooses to wear red button-ups even if they don’t say “Papa John’s” on them.

papa john is *NOT* fucking around, kids pic.twitter.com/sNVz0yxXIK — Andrew Z¡gler (@andrewzigler) November 26, 2019

The video went viral for who bunch of reasons, one being that Schnatter said that the “reckoning was coming” and that he hated the new CEO of Papa John’s. Oh, I guess also his wild amount of pizza intake is also probably suspect because in the last month, he says he’s eaten 40 pizzas. Does that mean full pizzas or just a slice?

With the video, though, everyone on Twitter tried to figure out what he meant.

If Papa John wants his pizza business back, he can challenge Shaq to a dunk contest for it. When he loses, Shaq gets the Camaro, which he will paint purple and gold and do burnouts in on gameday next to my tailgate. — PodKATT (@valleyshook) November 26, 2019

big pizza gonna take out papa john like epstein, i am more than woke sweetie — flat earther kitt (@NicholeGunz) November 26, 2019

Whoa, this Papa John interview is crazy. pic.twitter.com/68IrgePcc8 — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) November 26, 2019

This is the only Papa John’s representative I recognize. pic.twitter.com/VnwmZ3uJAA — Sara Sorrentino (@SaraSorrentino) November 26, 2019

“Sweaty insane Papa John isn’t real, he can’t hurt you” Sweaty insane Papa John: pic.twitter.com/U4adLqBdkz — El Oshcuro (@DaveOshry) November 26, 2019

No lie: I really AM gonna stay tuned for more of what Papa John has to say — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) November 26, 2019

FUCK EVERYONE RETWEETING FUCKING PAPA JOHN WHO DIPPED HIS FUCKING FACE IN GARLIC OIL LOOKING GREASY AS FUCK. — Tony Rage Donkey Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 26, 2019

Papa John ominously saying “The day of reckoning will come” before cackling like a Batman villain is the perfect way to summarize 2019 — jacksfilms (@jacksfilms) November 26, 2019

papa john looks like when superman has some kryptonite in his back pocket but doesnt know it yet — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) November 26, 2019

CONSPIRACY. THIS IS NOT PAPA JOHN. THIS IS JEFF BASEBALL. pic.twitter.com/Hnmz2HQf3F — Jack Bensinger (@JackBensinger) November 26, 2019

Is the reckoning really coming? Is it just going to rain down a hellfire of just okay pizza? Because if anyone should be talking about the “quality” of pizza, it most definitely isn’t John Schnatter. Papa John’s is the kind of pizza you get when you just want some pizza and you’re extremely desperate.

(image: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

