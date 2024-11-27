‘Birth control is bad but like maybe college kids using heroin is good?!’: RFK Jr. is blasted for a wild new medical theory

We live in the most twisted timeline. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seems to think that whatever he wants to do with his body is okay but if someone else wants to, he has an issue with it. I’m talking, of course, about how Kennedy opposes birth control but did heroin?!

To be clear, Project 2025 as a plan is looking to make it possible for employers to change their benefit plans. Meaning that an individual could be forced to pay out of pocket for things like birth control. A common misconception by the Right is that it is only used to prevent pregnancies. Often, birth control is prescribed to help with things like PCOS and endometriosis as well as preventing pregnancies.

But that’s besides the point. That is me trying to share logic to the most illogical of people. Because look, these people are willing to attack women but…openly admit to doing heroin? Or at least that’s the case with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a human. A clip from Shawn Ryan’s show from back in June made the rounds online after Republicans Against Trump shared it. In the clip, Kennedy claims that heroin helped him study when he was in school.

Trump’s nominee to lead the HHS says that Heroin helped him study pic.twitter.com/2spXH6kVJN — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 25, 2024

Given the fact that this man wants to police what others put in their bodies, many online we’re not exactly happy about this news. One user wrote “RFK Jr. when Birth Control is bad but like maybe college kids using heroin is good?! But eating McDonald’s while using steroids is ok??” about the situation.

RFK Jr. when Birth Control is bad but like maybe college kids using heroin is good?! But eating McDonald’s while using steroids is ok?? https://t.co/1X6Bw1C1gg pic.twitter.com/8VUXhBO5wv — Bryan (@BryanMoMav15) November 25, 2024

Others pointed out that despite Kennedy’s claims that heroin helped him, he still failed the bar exam.

He didn’t use enough! ? — Rooster (@LogicWun) November 25, 2024

Another user pointed out that it feels targeted. “I feel like I know what he’s trying to do here. He’s going to try to demonize Ritalin (and other drugs) for kids with ADD and ADHD. This would be disastrous for people that depend on those drugs to function.”

This is the worst timeline to live in

I understand that it is fun to dunk on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. right now. I also think that is fun. But when I think about his new government appointment for too long, I get horribly upset. This man is about to have control over my body. This man who thinks that heroin helps people focus and misunderstands every facet of the female body.

So yeah, we mock him for saying that he thinks heroin helped him focus but this man is also about to be in charge of our bodies. That isn’t a fun thing to think about. This is the man who is going to make decisions about health while he is eating McDonald’s while on steroids and hurting those who need medicine to help them.

We can mock him and make fun of him but seeing videos like this really make me terrified about the future of this country. This man is going to make health decisions for all Americans?! We’re actually going to be doomed.

