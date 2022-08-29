Billy Eichner Slams Homophobic SCOTUS in VMAs Appearance

Comedian and actor Billy Eichner (Difficult People, Billy on the Street) was a presenter at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards to promote his upcoming romcom Bros, the first gay romantic comedy made by a major studio. Bros also makes history as the major studio film with an all openly LGBTQ cast, and Eichner as the first openly gay man to co-write and star in a major motion picture. But in addition to promoting the film, Eichner had some choice words for the Supreme Court and Clarence Thomas in particular.

THANK YOU @MTV! WE WILL NOT GO BACKWARDS!!! GO BROS!!!! ❤️ https://t.co/r5aMgIe6bn — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 29, 2022

“And I need you all there in theaters on Sep. 30,” Eichner said, “’cause we need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories and we support LGBTQ people and we are not letting them drag us back into the last century because they are past and Bros is the future. Are you with me, VMAs?!”

Right-Wing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas made threats against the standing of landmark 2015 case Obergefell v Hodges, which made gay marriage legal. After SCOTUS overturned Roe v Wade in June, Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion that the Supreme Court should reconsider other landmark rulings, such as Griswold (protects use of contraception), Lawrence (de-criminalizes same sex relationships), and Obergefell.

In Thomas’ concurring opinion he writes that the court should reconsider rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.



Thomas Opinion starts on p117https://t.co/g41bsU9C3i#Dobbs #RoeVsWade #AbortionRights #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/ApwdWJTrXQ — Nonilex 🇺🇦 (@nonilex) June 24, 2022

In light of the overturning of Roe v Wade, public support for SCOTUS has never been lower. A new NBC news poll reported that SCOTUS’s favorability rating has dropped to 35% positive, 42% negative among registered voters. In addition, 37% of voters say they have very little or no confidence in the Supreme Court. Unsurprising that the majority of Americans have roundly rejected a religiously extreme court, nominated by an unpopular president, that is actively taking away civil rights and liberties.

Bros is is directed and co-written by Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Neighbors) and produced by Judd Apatow. The LGBTQ+ cast includes Ts Madison (The Ts Madison Experience), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Guy Branum (The Other Two) and Amanda Bearse (Married …with Children).

Bros hits theaters September 30.

(featured image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]