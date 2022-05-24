Billie Eilish is one of the biggest stars out there, and she went on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman on Netflix to go go-karting with the talk-show legend. There, she opened up about living with Tourette Syndrome. “If you film me for long enough, you’re gonna see lots of tics,” she said.

Eilish hasn’t been quiet about this. She was diagnosed when she was 11 years old and has been pretty open about it, but people don’t always react in an appropriate way to her tics. “The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny … and I’m always left incredibly offended by that,” she said.

Eilish also went on to talk about how her coming forward has had a lot of other artists talking with her about their own Tourette Syndrome. “What’s funny is so many people have it that you would never know,” she said. She went on to expand on it more: “A couple artists came forward and said, ‘I’ve actually always had Tourette’s,’ and I’m not gonna out them because they don’t wanna talk about it, but that was actually really interesting to me.”

Hopefully, Eilish opening up about her Tourette Syndrome on such a public platform will stop those who are reacting to her tics by laughing at her, and others start to realize the way they react to people can be harmful, but this is all incredibly brave of Eilish and using her time on David Letterman’s new show to bring awareness for herself and others is amazing.

(featured image: Netflix)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

