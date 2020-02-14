Things We Saw Today: Billie Eilish’s James Bond Song Slaps. I Have Spoken.

The importance of a Bond song is a difficult thing to explain. If you know, then you know. Basically, a Bond song is a very important aspect of the film and Billie Eilish, who did the song for No Time to Die, is the youngest singer to take on the task. Joining the storied ranks of Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Adele, and many more, Eilish showed her range, her power, and her ability to give us an iconic song for the James Bond franchise.

Listen here:

Twitter had their fun reactions to Eilish’s take on Bond.

Wow. Billie Eilish’s theme for No Time to Die and our first look of The Batman in one day pic.twitter.com/ErafAy1THX — Haydn: #PixarGang (@Haydn_E99) February 14, 2020

Just died listening to Billie eilish new song even tho the title is ‘no time to die’ — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) February 14, 2020

“no time to die” by billie eilish pic.twitter.com/2NZWVZPBfv — (@cosmicstony) February 14, 2020

billie: “there’s just no time to die” me: pic.twitter.com/ihwpHkyXF5 — ❀ ᴺᵀᵀᴰ (@billiesfantasy) February 14, 2020

This song slaps hard, Billie vocals are gold at its finest and not to mention her high notes makes the song even better, thank you Billie Eilish for this great song I appreciate you❤️ #NoTimeToDie (Chandler Holding No Time To Die) edit by me! pic.twitter.com/e1kiVIlJdC — Flamin Hot Clairo (@Cameron63059495) February 14, 2020

This though? This is actual footage of my brain.

#TheBatman Teaser with the No Time To Die theme kinda fucks pic.twitter.com/gDuOwD9guL — Christopher Kruczynski (@ChrisKonFilm) February 14, 2020

Personally, I think it’s an incredible Bond song. To be fair, I love almost all of them because of the feeling they give me, but I still assert that Billie Eilish did an incredible job with her take, and I can’t wait to see No Time to Die.

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

Bong Joon-Ho talks about how he keeps calm in the midst of his own anxieties. (via LA Times)

Trump’s allies (or lackeys) take aim at Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality. (via The Washington Post)

rude of my brain to think only of dev patel’s hair in THE GREEN KNIGHT when it could be, oh i don’t know, getting work done — Shirley Li (@shirklesxp) February 14, 2020

Trump and Bloomberg swipe at each other with petty insults because this is kindergarten. (via Yahoo! News)

So … Stallone has a superhero movie? (via CBR)

Anything else we missed? Let us know in the comments below! Happy Friday!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com