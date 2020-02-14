comScore

Things We Saw Today: Billie Eilish’s James Bond Song Slaps. I Have Spoken.

By Rachel LeishmanFeb 14th, 2020, 5:50 pm
Daniel Craig is James Blond ... I mean Bond

image: Universal Pictures

The importance of a Bond song is a difficult thing to explain. If you know, then you know. Basically, a Bond song is a very important aspect of the film and Billie Eilish, who did the song for No Time to Die, is the youngest singer to take on the task. Joining the storied ranks of Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Adele, and many more, Eilish showed her range, her power, and her ability to give us an iconic song for the James Bond franchise.

Listen here:

Twitter had their fun reactions to Eilish’s take on Bond.

This though? This is actual footage of my brain.

Personally, I think it’s an incredible Bond song. To be fair, I love almost all of them because of the feeling they give me, but I still assert that Billie Eilish did an incredible job with her take, and I can’t wait to see No Time to Die.

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

  • Bong Joon-Ho talks about how he keeps calm in the midst of his own anxieties. (via LA Times)
  • Trump’s allies (or lackeys) take aim at Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality. (via The Washington Post)

  • Trump and Bloomberg swipe at each other with petty insults because this is kindergarten. (via Yahoo! News)
  • So … Stallone has a superhero movie? (via CBR)

Anything else we missed? Let us know in the comments below! Happy Friday!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!