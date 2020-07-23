Bill & Ted Have Faced the Music and Will Head to VOD

Bill & Ted Face the Music has been a bit of a mystery for us for a while. We knew that the boys were back and this time, they had their daughters, but other than still trying to create the song to reunite the world, no one knew what journey lay ahead for our heroes. Now, we have a new look at what Face the Music is going to give us, and honestly, it’s going to be awesome, dude.

The new trailer does a great job of giving us just enough information for the third installment to keep us excited. This time, Bill and Ted’s daughters are taking a journey through time and helping to collect famous musicians to help their dads.

While Bill and Ted are clearly having some problems with the princesses, it seems as if they’re there for their daughters and still trying to play a song to save humanity. The problem is that they just haven’t made it. Bill and Ted think their idea of going to the future and stealing it from themselves will work, while this trailer shows their daughters putting together the most excellent of bands.

Because it’s said in the trailer that a song by “Preston and Logan” must be played to save humanity, I can’t help but think that it isn’t Bill and Ted who write it at all, but their daughters who give them the song to save the world. And that, my dudes, would be a most excellent twist that I’d love with my whole heart.

As of right now, Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to be released on September 1st in theaters and on VOD. Right now, who knows what’s going to happen with movie theaters, but the fact that we’re going to have the option to watch the latest adventure in our own home, rather than see it delayed to oblivion? That’s most excellent, my dudes.

So, we still have a little while before we’re going to get back to the time-traveling world of Bill and Ted, but until then, at least we have fun trailers to remind us why we love these movies in the first place. They’re fun, wild, and they’re all about being cool to each other and helping out those who need us. Or … you know, traveling back in time to pass a history class so your friend doesn’t get shipped off to military school, but still.

According to the press release for Bill & Ted Face the Music, there will also be a Comic-Con @ Home panel for the film happening this weekend!

“BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC will also head to Comic-Con@Home for a most excellent panel discussion, moderated by Kevin Smith on Saturday, July 25 at 3 PM PST. The panel will include Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Bridgette Lundy-Paine and William Sadler, as well as director Dean Parisot and screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Tune in to the Comic-Con@Home YouTube Channel to watch: https://www.youtube. com/user/ComicCon“

Be excellent to each other, dudes, and stay safe.

