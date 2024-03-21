Brace Yourselves, Hollywood Is Giving ‘The Cat in the Hat’ Another Try

Bill Hader has officially marked himself as having some of the most steely guts in Hollywood, as one does when they sign up for another Cat in the Hat movie.

If you’re somehow unaware of how the last Cat in the Hat movie—namely the 2003 live-action monstrosity complete with a feline, probably unscripted Mike Myers—went, I’m genuinely not sure what to tell you. Let’s just say that, before 2019’s Cats came along, it was perhaps the only movie about large, humanoid, singing cats that seemingly went out of its way to make the most inanely disastrous creative decisions at absolutely every opportunity.

Suffice it to say, Hader and company don’t have that high of a bar to clear, and especially with the creative team currently attached to this animated Cat in the Hat venture, it’s probably safe to assume that history won’t repeat itself here.

What is The Cat in the Hat about?

Well, it’s about the Cat in the Hat; there’s no doubt about that.

Seriously, though, it’s hard to imagine that this version of The Cat in the Hat will diverge from Dr. Seuss’ original story in any significant way. Expect two young siblings—a brother, and a sister named Sally—who get left alone at home by a single, hardworking mother, and who are visited by a very tall, anthropomorphic cat with a magical hat who does everything in his power to make sure these kids have the time of their lives, give or take a full-house deep clean in the third act, and some Thing One and Thing Two shenanigans.

Who stars in The Cat in the Hat?

Bill Hader, as alluded to earlier, will loan his voice to the titular feline alongside his executive producing duties, with additional voice talent in the form of Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang, Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, and Paula Pell shoring up the rest of The Cat in the Hat‘s stacked roster. It’s a full-circle moment for Hader, who once portrayed the popular Dr. Seuss character in a 2014 Saturday Night Live sketch.

The writing-directing duo of Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja will helm the project, with Daniela Mazzucato and Jared Stern producing. Susan Brandt also executive produces, while DNEG Animation has been tapped as Warner Animation Group’s partner on the project.

When does The Cat in the Hat release?

Initially scheduled for 2025, The Cat in the Hat will release in theaters on March 6, 2026.

