Things We Saw Today: These Bill & Ted Face the Music Pictures Rule, Dude

By Rachel LeishmanDec 17th, 2019, 5:50 pm

Bill and Ted in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.

Sometimes being patient comes in handy, and that is entirely the case for Bill & Ted Face the Music. The third installment to the Bill & Ted franchise—the last was in 1991—this new movie features William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and “Ted” Theodore Logan and their daughters as they’re reunited with their old friend Death (William Sadler).

I’m trying to remain as in the dark as possible plot-wise but there is a beauty to seeing Bill and Ted on screen together again. The two just wanted to spend their time playing music and having fun but in the first movie, a history project got in their way and then in the sequel, Death got in the way. Now, with their daughters in tow, what lies ahead for them all?

Other fans took to Twitter to share their excitement over the new pictures as well.

I can’t wait for Bill & Ted Face the Music! It’s going to be one wild ride, dude.

