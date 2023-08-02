Biden Watching ‘Oppenheimer’ Instead of Caring About Trump Is a Mood

When it comes to news cycles, there’s one I care about more than others. Obviously, I don’t care what Donald Trump has to say about his indictment and I also would rather watch Oppenheimer than talk about Donald Trump any day. So it delights me to say that President Joe Biden has officially been labeled “a mood.”

When asked about Trump’s indictment yesterday, the press office for the president revealed that he would be spending the evening at the cinemas seeing the Christopher Nolan epic instead of spending time thinking about That Man.

Later, when asked his thoughts, Biden said “It was compelling,” per a White House pool report. Honestly, the fact that Donald Trump is just getting indictments left, right, and center and Biden’s response is to go see Oppenheimer? Never could I have thought I’d see a more relatable response from the President of the United States. Mainly because I also would rather talk about Oppenheimer than anything to do with Trump, who has polarized an already broken country and made a mess of it all.

There are obviously important things happening right now with the former President and the string of indictments that have been launched at him. But Biden wanting to just check out from the conversation for three hours and watch as J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) comes to terms with the monster he’s created? It’s relatable!

I’m just tired of Trump

(Universal Pictures)

After a while, talking about the same thing just grates on you as a person. The first time Trump was indicted was great. The second time, it was a fun little joke. By the third time, I just want him to either get thrown in jail or for the news to stop centering around him and his absolutely horrific wrong-doings. So those in power now wanting to just go to the movies instead of dealing with his nonsense? I get it! I’d also love to do that!

Look, Biden wasn’t my first choice. He wasn’t even my second. I voted for him because we had to in order to get Trump out of office. This though? This is pretty good. Biden and his love of Jeni’s ice cream mixed with this desire to see Oppenheimer is very much something that I, as a person, relate to. I hope that Biden really loved Murphy’s performance or was into Jack Quaid and his bongos.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]