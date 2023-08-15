Beyoncé Says, ‘I Love You, Lizzo!’ in Plot Twist

The Lizzo plot thickens, as Queen Bey has made a shocking proclamation at her Renaissance tour stop in Atlanta. For those who aren’t hip to the “Break My Soul Remix,” Beyoncé drops the name of some iconic women musicians. Recently, after the controversy stemming from a lawsuit brought by Lizzo’s former dancers, Beyoncé omitted Lizzo’s name during that part of the song at her show in Boston.

Many theories swirled online, with some suggesting Beyoncé didn’t want to be caught up in the whirlwind, so she strategically left her name out. Others thought that this wasn’t as purposeful as many had believed, noting that she had left out others’ names, as well. Whatever the case may be, Beyoncé definitely made it known how she feels at her show in Atlanta earlier this week. During the song, she stated, “Lizzo. I love you, Lizzo!” A lot of people were shocked, as the lawsuit against Lizzo has put a bit of a cloud over the “About Damn Time” singer.

What could this all mean? Did Beyoncé have a change of heart? Some have speculated (and it is just speculation) that Beyoncé may be privy to more information and, as a result, has decided to take Lizzo’s side. This statement during her concert seemed like more of a show of support than anything else. There really wasn’t a reason to say, “I love you, Lizzo” except to let those in attendance, and subsequently the world (thanks to phones), know where you stand. But why now?

Public opinion on Lizzo and the allegations against her has been all over the place, but if anything, this saga has shown us the power of social media and celebrity. Anything Beyoncé does is going to have a magnifying glass on it. She has so much influence, but we have yet to see how this will actually play out legally.

Lizzo has denied the allegations, which mostly include creating a hostile work environment and sexual harassment. Since her statement, she has been mostly quiet. It remains to be seen whether Beyoncé’s apparent show of support will empower Lizzo to speak more. And what do the dancers feel? Almost everyone is a fan of Beyoncé, so it must have been wild for them to see this transpire. We hope that justice will be served either way and will continue to see how this develops!

(featured image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

