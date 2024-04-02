How Beyoncé Flipped the Script on ‘Jolene’

Beyoncé has warned ‘Jolene’ to stay away from her man and unlike Dolly Parton, she is not asking nicely on her new album Cowboy Carter.

Dolly Parton released “Jolene” in 1973, and she based it on a red-headed bank teller who flirted with her husband. In Parton’s version, she’s begging Jolene, “please don’t take my man.” Beyoncé covers the song on her new country album, but with some massive changes to the lyrics.

For starters, she’s not “begging” anyone—she’s “warning” Jolene to stay away.

There have been many covers of Jolene throughout the years, but nobody has ever taken a harsher stand against Jolene than Beyoncé herself. This version captures the rage felt by someone who sees another person brazenly their relationship.

The original song by Dolly Parton resonates with the sadness and desperation a lot of people feel once they’re being cheated on, but Beyoncé’s version gives space to feel the anger and injustice. It doesn’t feel like a new song entirely, even when it has new lyrics, but Beyonce’s cover adds a layer of emotions that can exist when somebody is hurt by infidelity.

(featured image: Beyonce)

