A documentary film event scheduled for what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday will still take place following her death, though with a few changes.

Originally called Betty White: 100 Years Young, the film has been retitled Betty White: A Celebration, and is scheduled to screen in nearly 900 theaters nationwide as a one-day Fathom event on January 17, 2022, with showings at 1 pm, 4 pm, and 7 pm.

The documentary celebrates White’s decades-long career, as well as her life offscreen. It will feature interviews with many of White’s friends, colleagues, and famous fans, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, and dozens more.

Watch the trailer here:

Originally, the event was supposed to include a live broadcast from White’s birthday party in Los Angeles, featuring many of those famous friends.

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

In a statement from the film’s producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, the two explain their decision to move forward with the event, saying, “We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” the statement reads. “During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.”

You can see where the film is playing near you and buy tickets at Fathom Events.

In the meantime, there’s another Betty White documentary available to watch now: Betty White: The First Lady of Television. The 2018 hour-long documentary is on Netflix but only through January 11. It’s also available to watch on PBS.

