‘Better Call Saul’ Makes Emmys History in the Worst Way

Somebody get me Saul Goodman’s number, because I wanna press charges against the Emmys over their criminal treatment of Better Call Saul.

Better Call Saul—the Saul Goodman-based spinoff to Breaking Bad—is arguably just as good (if not better) as the original series from whence it came. It’s got everything that a Breaking Bad fan could possibly desire! Action! Drama! Courtroom shenanigans! Creative putdowns! And of course, more Mike Ehrmantraut.

But despite the show’s brilliance, it just keeps. getting. overlooked. Did Bob Odenkirk get his own life size bronze statue of his character Saul Goodman like Bryan Cranston did of Walter White? No, he did not. Despite being one of the most critically acclaimed series of all time, Better Call Saul has yet to win a single Emmy.

Despite being one of the best shows on TV, Better Call Saul was completely shut out of this week’s Emmy Awards. Over its six seasons, Better Call Saul made Emmys history as the show with the most Emmys losses ever. EVER. Six seasons of brilliant, genre-defining television and not a single win. The series was nominated for an Emmy FIFTY THREE TIMES. That’s right, Better Call Saul went zero for 53. Shameful.

Bob Odenkirk himself was nominated six times for best leading actor and lost every. single. time. But what about the brilliant directors? What about the groundbreaking script? What about Rhea Seehorn as Jimmy/Saul’s wife? What about supporting cast members Johnathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito? Do their names mean NOTHING to you, TV Academy members? It’s an outrage! It’s an insult!

Why didn’t Better Call Saul win anything … ever?

It’s no secret that we’re living in an age of stiff TV competition. There are so many great shows being churned out by networks in an endless stream of awesome. New shows. The new series The Bear walked away from the 75th Emmy Awards with Best Comedy, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and awards for directing and writing. But why was Better Call Saul denied these awards?

The undeniable brilliance of The Bear aside, it could be being attached to Breaking Bad is Better Call Saul’s award show downfall. Breaking Bad swept the floor at the Emmys of yore, winning 16 awards over its run. It’s possible that the Academy doesn’t want to continue pinning medals on the franchise’s already gold-plated chest, or it could be snobbery, dismissing a spin-off out of hand.

Better Call Saul is basically a network TV nepo baby, born to inherit the greatness of its predecessor. But in an industry already filled to the brim with nepotism, underdog stories are more in demand than ever before. So while it’s a bummer for the cast and crew (and fans) of Better Call Saul, it’s good to let the other guy win sometimes. 53 times. Ouch.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, featured image: Ben Leuner/AMC)

