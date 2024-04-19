Bee on a blue flower. Image: Pixabay via Pexels.
Category:
Books

10 Books to Get Your Kids Buzzing About Spring

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 05:15 pm

Spring is here, and whether you live in the desert or the chilly mountains, lots of changes are afoot. Here are ten picture books about spring that will get your young children excited about the changing seasons!

Recommended Videos

And Then It’s Spring by Julie Fogliano

cover of And Then It's Spring by Julie Fogliano
(Roaring Brook Press)

In that period of time between the snow and the new growth of spring, the land is brown and seemingly barren. And Then It’s Spring explores that in-between time after the thaw, as a young boy plants seeds and watches the ground turn a more hopeful shade of brown.

Spring Is Here by Taro Gomi

cover of Spring Is Here by Taro Gomi
(Chronicle Books)

Taro Gomi is most famous for Everyone Poops, but Spring Is Here is just as good. Through simple illustrations and quietly poetic prose, Gomi captures the essence of each season, ending with a lovely and surprising image of spring.

When Spring Comes by Kevin Henkes

Cover of When Spring Comes by Kevin Henkes
(Greenwillow Books)

In When Spring Comes, Kevin Henkes takes young children on a tour of what happens in the very early days of spring, from the trees looking like “black sticks against the sky” to snowmen gradually melting into puddles. All of Henkes’ books are playful and full of heart, and this one is no exception.

Frog and Toad All Year by Arnold Lobel

cover of Frog and Toad All year by Arnold Lobel
(HarperCollins)

Only one of the stories in Frog and Toad All Year is about spring, but it’s worth it. In this classic book, Frog and Toad explore every season of the year, getting into ice cream mishaps and struggling with puffy winter coats. In “The Corner,” Frog tells Toad all about where he learned to find spring.

Mii maanda ezhi-gkendmaanh (This is How I Know: A Book About the Seasons) by Brittany Luby

Cover of This is How I Know
(Groundwood Books)

Mii maanda ezhi-gkendmaanh / This is How I Know, written in both Anishinaabemowin and English, explores all the signs that each season has arrived, encouraging young readers to look around them and notice how the world subtly changes throughout the year. Like Frog And Toad All Year, only one section of this book is about spring, but it’s a beautiful exploration of the seasons.

Make Way for Ducklings by Robert McCloskey

Cover of Make Way for Ducklings by Robert McCloskey
(Viking Books)

Nothing says springtime like ducklings, and Robert McCloskey’s classic story about a new family of ducks in Boston captures all the whimsy of the seasons. In Make Way for Ducklings, Mr. and Mrs. Mallard travel through Boston trying to find the perfect home for their babies.

Garden Time: A Book of Plants and Gardening for Kids by Jill McDonald

Cover of Garden Time by Jill McDonald
(Doubleday)

Jill McDonald’s Garden Time uses cheerful illustrations and simple sentences to teach toddlers and preschoolers about the basics of gardening.

Five Tough and Tiny Seeds by Steve Metzger

cover of Five Tough and Tiny Seeds
(Scholastic)

Sung to the tune of “Five Little Speckled Frogs,” Five Tough and Tiny Seeds tells the story of five different flower seeds all ready to sprout. As they each fly off in the wind and find their niche, young readers get to see what kind of flower each seed becomes. This book hasn’t gotten as much attention as some of the other books on the list, but my kids love it.

Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring by Kenard Pak

cover of Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring
(Henry Holt and Co.)

Kenard Pak has written books about the transitions of each season, and in Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring, he explores the gradual shift from snowy landscapes to spring flowers.

Bloom Boom! by April Pulley Sayre

Cover of Bloom Boom!
(Beach Lane Books)

California is known for its super blooms, and Bloom Boom! celebrates the explosions of wildflowers that occur across deserts and woodlands. Although this book holds a special place in the hearts of Californian parents like me, its vivid photographs and simple prose make it a good choice for parents anywhere.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Here’s Your Rundown of All the Bonus Chapters in the ACOTAR Series
Cover art for A Court of Thorns and Roses in black and white, with the covers for A Court of Thorns and Roses, A Court of Mist and Fury, and A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas.
Category: Books
Books
Here’s Your Rundown of All the Bonus Chapters in the ACOTAR Series
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Fans Have Been Eagerly Waiting for ‘Outlander’ Book 10—and Will Have to Keep Waiting a While Longer
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander'
Category: Books
Books
Fans Have Been Eagerly Waiting for ‘Outlander’ Book 10—and Will Have to Keep Waiting a While Longer
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Is Fourth Wing Spicy? Explained
cover art title for Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Category: Books
Books
Is Fourth Wing Spicy? Explained
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Rebel Wilson Alleges Sacha Baron Cohen Got Her Memoir Delayed Indefinitely in Australia
Rebel Wilson attends the 2024 AACTA Awards
Category: Books
Books
Rebel Wilson Alleges Sacha Baron Cohen Got Her Memoir Delayed Indefinitely in Australia
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Want to Tackle the ‘Dune’ Book Series? Here’s a Full List
Princess of Dune book cover.
Category: Books
Books
Want to Tackle the ‘Dune’ Book Series? Here’s a Full List
D.R. Medlen and others D.R. Medlen and others Apr 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here’s Your Rundown of All the Bonus Chapters in the ACOTAR Series
Cover art for A Court of Thorns and Roses in black and white, with the covers for A Court of Thorns and Roses, A Court of Mist and Fury, and A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas.
Category: Books
Books
Here’s Your Rundown of All the Bonus Chapters in the ACOTAR Series
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Fans Have Been Eagerly Waiting for ‘Outlander’ Book 10—and Will Have to Keep Waiting a While Longer
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander'
Category: Books
Books
Fans Have Been Eagerly Waiting for ‘Outlander’ Book 10—and Will Have to Keep Waiting a While Longer
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Is Fourth Wing Spicy? Explained
cover art title for Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Category: Books
Books
Is Fourth Wing Spicy? Explained
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Rebel Wilson Alleges Sacha Baron Cohen Got Her Memoir Delayed Indefinitely in Australia
Rebel Wilson attends the 2024 AACTA Awards
Category: Books
Books
Rebel Wilson Alleges Sacha Baron Cohen Got Her Memoir Delayed Indefinitely in Australia
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Want to Tackle the ‘Dune’ Book Series? Here’s a Full List
Princess of Dune book cover.
Category: Books
Books
Want to Tackle the ‘Dune’ Book Series? Here’s a Full List
D.R. Medlen and others D.R. Medlen and others Apr 5, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>