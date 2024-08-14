These are the 10 best revenge movies to watch women get even

Ah, revenge! Who doesn’t love a good revenge story? While films like The Godfather and John Wick are undeniably classic, they don’t leave much room for women’s perspectives. And while a good portion of the genre is male-dominated, female revenge movies have become increasingly popular.

The films on this list demonstrate that revenge can come in many forms. Whether it’s a satisfying conclusion or a cautionary tale, each movie proves women are just as capable of retaliation as men. So, here are 10 of the best movies to check out if you want to see women getting even and breaking bad.

Content Warning: Very brief mentions of suicide and sexual assault ahead.

10. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

(20th Century Studios)

On the surface, Jennifer’s Body is a campy horror movie with some pretty dark themes. After an indie band attempts to sacrifice Jennifer (Megan Fox) to the Devil for fame, she returns, possessed and intent on killing men. In the case of Jennifer’s Body, revenge is a dish best served layered.

Jennifer never targets the band members who are responsible for her transformation. Instead, her killing becomes symbolic revenge against the culture of sexual violence aimed at women. Initial marketing hurt Jennifer’s Body’s release, but it has since risen to cult status. And because of its queer themes and commentary on female agency, it frequently falls back into pop culture discourse.

9. Coffy (1973)

(American International Pictures)

Think action flicks, and most will probably picture Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tom Cruise, and Jason Statham, but there’s also Pam Grier, queen of the action movie, to consider. Grier rose to fame in the ’70s blaxploitation circuit, cementing herself as an action icon who wasn’t afraid to show a little skin.

Her performance in Coffy is unmatched, as she kicks butt and takes names in retaliation for her sister’s heroin addiction. Eventually, her mission extends beyond that, and her vigilante justice acts as a powerful commentary about a Black woman revolting against a system that enables violence, crime, and racism. For some, a 1973 movie might be old, but Coffy’s themes remain just as important today.

8. 9 to 5 (1980)

(20th Century Studios)

From starting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to branching out into rock and roll, there isn’t much Dolly Parton can’t do, and that includes her jump from music to movies. Colin Higgins’ 9 to 5 earned Parton rightful attention alongside the star-studded cast, including Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Sterling Hayden.

Don’t be misled. Despite its ’80s flair and frequently pastel color pallet, 9 to 5 packs a compelling revenge story into its comedy. The film sees three working women putting their “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” boss in his place. Among the many laughs, there’s also staunch commentary on the importance of equal rights in the workplace and the challenges women face in the corporate world.

7. Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? (1960)

(Warner Bros.)

Unlike the other entries on this list, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? is much more of a cautionary tale about revenge. The plot centers on two aging sisters and out-of-favor-actresses whose relationship puts a capital “T” in toxic. It’s hard to watch Jane (Bette Davis) torment her sister Blanche (Joan Crawford), who is confined to an upstairs room. However, like all good psychological thrillers, things aren’t exactly as they seem.

There’s a twisted revenge story lurking in Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? that would be a disservice to spoil. Bette Davis and Joan Crawford’s performances are unmatched, perhaps fueled by their infamous behind-the-scenes rivalry.

6. You’re Next (2011)

(Lionsgate)

Before Adam Wingard pitted iconic kaiju against each other in Godzilla vs. Kong, he directed the underrated slasher You’re Next. After masked assailants interrupt the Davisons’ family dinner with crossbow bolts, a high-stakes game of cat and mouse begins. At the center of it all is Erin (Sharni Vinson), Crispian Davison’s (A. J. Bowen) new girlfriend and certified badass. Using the survival skills her father taught her in the Australian outback, she strikes back against the intruders.

You’re Next isn’t the traditional revenge movie, and it’s best enjoyed without spoilers. If you like slashers, this is a must-watch. Plus, it features iconic scream queen Barbara Crampton.

5. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)

(Vice Films/Kino Lorber)

Horror? Western elements? Skateboarding vampires? That might seem like a weird mashup, but A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night does it wonderfully. The vampire in question, The Girl (Sheila Vand), roams a fictional Iranian ghost town as a sort of sheriff, choosing to deal out blood-sucking justice to disrespectful men.

Vampires have been done A LOT in pop culture, but A Girl Who Walks Home Alone at Night manages to do its own thing. The black-and-white cinematography only adds to its unique aesthetic, making it a revenge movie like none other.

4. Promising Young Women (2020)

(Focus Features)

Actor Emerald Fennell’s directorial debut came out swinging. Promising Young Women scooped an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and Carey Mulligan’s performance as medical school drop-out Cassie Thomas garnered well-deserved praise from critics.

Be warned. Promising Young Women is very much a rape revenge story that manages to pull off moments of dark comedy. After the rape and subsequent suicide of her best friend, Cassie seeks revenge against the rapist, who was cleared of charges, and all those who enabled that ruling. Promising Young Women has something to say, and its feminist message hits even harder after the #MeToo movement.

3. Thelma & Louise (1991)

(Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Louise follows the titular characters, played by Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, on a road trip that goes off the rails after Louise kills a man who attempted to rape Thelma. While the murder certainly acts as revenge, the moment represents so much more, and society’s frequent dismissiveness of women becomes the metaphor.

Both women decide nobody will believe them, so they go on the run. What follows is a tale of fierce friendship and feminist awakening. It flips the script on the typical road movie by putting women in the literal driver’s seat and casting its male characters well off to the side.

2. Carrie (1976)

(Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Brian De Palma’s Carrie, adapted from the Stephen King novel of the same name, nicely fits into the “good for her” category. A revenge film in its truest form, the movie sees the bullied Carrie White get telekinetic vengeance against her harassers at the high school prom. The climatic moment is as memorable as it is iconic, and you’d be hard-pressed to avoid its many homages in other movies and TV.

Despite slaughtering the majority of her high school, you’re left rooting for Carrie anyway. She remains sympathetic, even among all the blood and flames. It’s a powerful message against bullying meant to question who the true monster is: the person who sought revenge or those who pushed them to it?

1. The Kill Bill Saga (2003/2004)

(Miramax Films)

Quentin Tarantino is the director who never misses—at least critically. While the vast majority of his films are considered pop culture royalty, Kill Bill remains one of the very best. Broken into two volumes, Kill Bill follows Uma Thurman’s the Bride on an epic quest for revenge as she seeks to punish the assassins responsible for the near-murder of her and her unborn baby.

Drawing inspiration from the Japanese revenge film Lady Snowblood, Kill Bill drips with martial arts influence that is equally gritty and electrifying. Once again, Tarantino expertly balances his pop culture references with originality. The Bride’s revenge arc is just as satisfying as the cinematography.

