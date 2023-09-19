Black Vampires and Their Presence in Pop Culture

As we creep into fall, it’s becoming more and more acceptable to curl up on your couch with a cup of tea, a blanket, and a horror movie. That slight chill in the air just calls for it. If you’re looking to watch something other than The Hunger or Nosferatu, look no further. Maybe the idea of Dracula on a ship just isn’t cutting it for you. Well, I have good news. Black vampires are here to shake up your normal watching regimen.

Vampire lore can be painfully white sometimes. There’s no shortage of movies or TV shows that showcase white vampires. Depending on the adaptation, even Dracula is just some white guy (or, in rare cases, an inhuman monster that has no race.) I find that vampire stories where the main character isn’t white are especially compelling, and take more chances in their storytelling. That makes things so much more fun as a viewer! Here are a few TV series and movies with Black vampires in the lead.

The Transfiguration (2016)

In The Transfiguration, Milo is a teen who has an obsession with vampire lore. It isn’t until a new friend, Chloe, enters his life that he starts to question what is fantasy and what is reality. Dark, bloody, and intense, this movie is sure to have you talking once it ends.

Black as Night (2021)

Black as Night follows Black teen Shawna who struggles with self-esteem issues due to being made fun of for her skin tone. Shawna starts to notice that many of the houseless and disenfranchised in her neck of the woods are disappearing. Well, technically being preyed on by vampires! She seeks to fight the budding vampire crew with her best-friend Pedro over what was once a dull, typical summer.

Interview with a Vampire (TV Series, 2022)

This is a new spin on the old classic Interview With the Vampire. We still get Lestat, but our main character is Louis de Pointe du Lac, a Black man in New Orleans. Lestat romances Louis and sexy chaos ensues. There is also a teen vampire named Claudia who is Black as well—and one of Lestat’s “children,” so-to-speak.

Ganja & Hess (1973)

After being stabbed with an ancient dagger, Dr. Hess Green turns into a vampire. What I love about Ganja & Hess is that it subverts a lot of what we know about vampire myths. Also, it’s just incredibly shot, sexy, and cool. Great music and great performances all around.

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Based on the novel by Anne Rice, Queen of the Damned follows Lestat once again as he enters the modern world as a rockstar. His music awakens the first vampire, Akasha (played by Aaliyah) and things get a little hairy from there. This movie is a cult classic and always gets brought up when we talk about Black vampires.

The Blade Trilogy (1998)

Now, I couldn’t make this list without mentioning the Blade movies. It just wouldn’t be right. I grew up watching and loving these films. Blade is about, well, Blade: a vampire-human hybrid who kicks ass and kills other vampires who seek to take over the world and eliminate humans. The fight choreography in these movies goes off, very good stuff.

Vamp (1986)

If you like looking at Grace Jones, well I’ve got just the movie for you. Vamp is about two college students who want to hire a stripper for a fraternity party. They find one they like, and she just so happens to be a vampire on the side. What was supposed to be a fun boys night turns into a fight for survival.

True Blood (TV Series, 2008)

Come for the promise of a Black vampire, stay for the enigmatic performance of Nelsan Ellis as Lafayette. True Blood centers on Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), but its Black characters have full, compelling roles as well. The show ran for seven seasons and is still available to stream if you’re into it. If you like the southern vampire trope, it is sure to please.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

