Here Are the Best Films in the Public Domain

While neither the WGA nor SAG-AFTRA has called for mass boycotts of movies, shows, and streaming services, people might be interested in looking for alternative forms of media that don’t line the pockets of billionaires and entertainment companies. Buying physical media secondhand is one option, but another option is public domain films. Just because a film is now free to use doesn’t mean that it’s poor quality. In fact, some of the most important films in history are now part of the public domain.

As a general note, any film made before 1928 will now be in the public domain so definitely look up some classics from the first few decades of cinema. Here’s our list of the best public-domain films for your (free) enjoyment!

Nosferatu (1922)

While Nosferatu is an unauthorized film adaptation of Dracula, a lot of modern vampire mythology, including aversion to sunlight, comes from this film. Whether you know of the character from Spongebob Squarepants or the Buzz Lightyear cartoon, Nosferatu has had almost as great of an influence on horror as Dracula himself.

Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923)

While I personally prefer the 1939 version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the anti-Romani sentiments of the novel are still very present in this version, it is also a very important part of film history. If you’re looking to get into more silent films, this is a great place to start.

The Gold Rush (1925)

One of the best comedies of the silent film era, and (apparently) one of Akira Kurosawa’s favorite films, this film frequently makes it onto lists about the top 100 films of all time. The film is a dark comedy about the Gold Rush and westward expansion and how oftentimes, the search for riches brought people to the brink of death, assuming they survived at all. That’s Chaplin for you—tragedy and comedy all in one.

The Phantom of the Opera (1925)

Believe it or not, this film had mixed reviews when it first came out. But time has gone on and this film remains a classic. It’s one of Lon Chaney’s best performances, which, when you consider his career, is nothing to scoff at. The unmasking scene may not horrify and shock modern viewers as it did in the ‘20s, but the film still stays with you, long after the curtains fall.

The General (1926)

Despite being a financial flop, The General is now considered to be one of the greatest American films ever made. Inspired by the Great Locomotive Chase of the Civil War, this Buster Keaton classic is an action-adventure comedy that keeps you laughing on the edge of your seat. It also features the most expensive shot in silent film history with the destruction of “The Texas” train. Times may change, but Hollywood will always love explosions.

Metropolis (1927)

One of the earliest feature-length Sci-Fi films, Metropolis is an incredible film about how corporations can use technology to undercut labor movements. In other words, this movie is just as relevant in 2023 as it was in 1927. Chances are, if you’ve ever seen a sci-fi film, you will recognize some references to this film that you didn’t even know were references.

My Man Godfrey (1936)

Tale as old as time, a poor man meets a rich girl, and hijinks ensue. Still, I will say that this film is a good deal more class-conscious than many similar films, likely thanks to it being made during The Great Depression. Godfrey rarely holds back from speaking his mind and putting rich folks in their place, he even calls out his love interest Irene for some of her more manipulative tactics like faking a faint.

A Star is Born (1937)

As long as Hollywood makes movies, it will be remaking A Star is Born. This one though doesn’t have Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper belting out a love ballad together. It is one of the earliest films about Hollywood itself; the main couple is likely based on the real relationship of Barbara Stanwyck and Frank Fay, and the film featured a major scene at the Oscars. It’s also possibly the first Oscar-bait movie for that same reason.

His Girl Friday (1940)

This seminal screwball comedy is surprisingly forward in its representation of a woman torn between what’s expected of her—marriage and life as a housewife—and her drive to be a career woman. The romance itself is intentionally problematic, with the protagonist of the film lying and manipulating his ex-wife Hildy, even going so far as to accuse her fiancé of theft. If you’re unable to move past that, completely understandable, but the film’s main relationship feels more intentionally complex than the usual whitewashing of protagonists’ actions that are “in the name of love.”

Salt of the Earth (1954)

I previously covered this film when I talked about strike and labor union films and this still remains a standout. It’s about the often left behind women of labor, and in this case specifically Mexican-American women of a mining town. After the company threatens to have picketing union members arrested, the miners’ wives take their place on the picket line. We love malicious compliance, especially at the expense of greedy companies.

Little Shop of Horrors (1960)

Not the musical, unfortunately, but it does feature a young Jack Nicholson early in his career! Roger Corman directed 55 films and produced hundreds more, but this film, despite being in the public domain, remains one of his most influential.

Carnival of Souls (1962)

This psychological horror film was the only work by Herk Harvey and was initially considered a flop. But now that it’s in the public domain, it’s become a cult classic and has been sampled by everyone from Drake to Lana Del Rey.

Charade (1963)

This Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn romcom is a surprisingly violent film, especially for the time period, but it’s also a fun mystery/screwball comedy of errors. Even funnier is the story of how it became public domain—they didn’t show the copyright symbol OR use the word “copyright” in the film’s notice. Because of that, it became part of the public domain as soon as it was released. Serves as a good reminder to always proofread your work, especially before it goes public.

Dementia 13 (1963)

Yes, Francis Ford Coppola’s first film is in the public domain. Produced by Roger Corman, this film was meant to be a cheap Psycho knockoff, but Coppola turned up the gothic elements and the gore, which he would return to in later horror films like Bram Stoker’s Dracula. It has all the rough edges of a first film, but it’s an interesting look into the first steps of a great filmmaker.

Last Man on Earth (1964)

After a pandemic turns the rest of humanity into vampires, Vincent Price becomes the last man on earth. If that premise sounds familiar, that would be because this film is an adaptation of the same novel as I Am Legend (2007) and would eventually inspire George Romero to create Night of the Living Dead (1968).

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

While the film itself never refers to them as such (preferring to call the undead walkers “ghouls”), this is the first modern zombie film. It also was one of the first mainstream horror films to have an African-American leading man and features one of the saddest endings to come out of a horror film. Watcher be warned, this film haunted audiences then and it will haunt you now.

