Tubi is one of the less-talked-about streaming platforms. If you’re not already aware, you might be surprised to learn there’s tons of good biz on the Tube. The platform has tens of thousands of movies available—for free, if you don’t mind the ads. It’s totally Tubi-ullar.

So, Tubi, or not Tubi? That is the question…

Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous Netflix documentaries, or to take arms against a sea of content and by opposing … find new streaming platforms. Methinks thou hast decided to choose the latter. Here are some of the best movies you can find on Tubi.

John Wick

(Lionsgate)

John Wick is singlehandedly the great action movie of the 21st century, bar none. Mad Max: Fury Road was dope, don’t get me wrong – but NO ONE (NOT EVEN GOD) could hope to go toe to toe with the Baba Yaga himself. He’s the guy you send to KILL the Boogeyman, after all.

After the son of a Russian mob boss kills former assassin John Wick’s beloved puppy, the ex-hit man decides to become an ex-ex-hitman, and subsequently ex perpetrators out of existence. Starring American treasure Keanu Reeves, the film features some of the most jaw-dropping action sequences ever choreographed, along with slick neon-lit cinematography and a soundtrack full of bangers.

Kill Bill

(Miramax FIlms)

Coming in as a runner-up for best action flick of the 21st century is Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill. The film is about a woman known only as The Bride, whose wedding day is ruined after her former comrades in a hit squad called the Deadly Vipers decide to object to the proceedings, execution style. The entire wedding party is massacred, and The Bride is presumed dead after being shot in the head. After overcoming paralysis by focusing on wiggling her toesies, The Bride hunts down the Deadly Vipers who ruined her happiest day and subjects them to gruesome revenge. The film is an homage to old kung-fu movies, wire stunts and all, and features one of the best soundtracks in cinema history.

The Departed

(Warner Bros.)

Pronounced “The Depahted,” Martin Scorsese’s crime thriller stars Jack Nicholson as an Irish mob boss whose organization is infiltrated by a young undercover cop played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Blood and Boston accents! What more could you want? Added to the mix is Matt Damon, who plays a dirty cop on the mob’s payroll, and Marky Mark Wahlberg, who plays a loose cannon cop trying to take down the organization. Expect nail-biting tension, copious usage of the f-word, and one of the most shocking onscreen deaths in all of the movie biz!

Malcolm X

(Warner Bros)

Spike Lee’s sweeping biopic about the life and death of civil rights leader Malcolm X is a must-see film, one of the greatest of all time. The film stars Denzel Washington as Malcolm X, and follows his journey from hustling on the streets of Harlem, to his time in prison, to becoming a loyal follower of Elijah Muhammed of the Nation of Islam, to finally breaking away from the Nation of Islam and coming into his own as a world-famous voice of liberation.

Blue Is The Warmest Colour

(Wild Bunch)

Inspired by the French graphic novel Blue Angel, Blue Is The Warmest Colour follows the life of a teenager named Adele whose life is forever changed when she meets an aspiring French painter named Emma. The two women fall for each other quickly, leading to a witheringly romantic and emotional gut-punching rollercoaster ride for the heart. The film is the first ever to win Cannes’ Palme d’Or for both the director and the lead actors. With devastating performances from the two leads Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos, it’s easy to see why.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

(New Line Cinema / Bryanston Distributing Company)

Ooooooooooo we got a spooky one on our hands! And when I say “spooky” what I mean to say is “viscerally disturbing.” The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) is one of the greatest horror films ever made, some (me) would even say THE greatest. The film is about a group of teens traveling across rural Texas, who make a series of horror-movie-logic decisions to end up falling into the hands of a family of cannibals. Seriously, after getting lost on the highway they decide to pick up a homicidal hitchhiker, then after kicking the guy out they decide to stop down the road and explore. What they end up exploring is the bottom of an early grave.

The Babadook

(Umbrella Entertainment

More spooky movies! But unlike the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, this movie has tender emotions hiding beneath all the scares! A grieving mother finds herself resentful of her child, whose birth was accidentally responsible for the death of her husband. Her icky feelings manifest as a spooky ghost called The Babadook that wants to possess her! The monster is like a Scooby-Doo villain, after pulling the mask off, we find that it was depression all along! And he would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for that one particular meddling kid!

Ghost In The Shell

(Production IG)

Going toe to toe with Akira as the most seminal anime film of all time, Ghost In The Shell is a masterpiece of, well, animation. The film features some of the most breathtaking, painstaking, heartbreakingly beautiful film frames ever rendered by the human hand! Ghost In The Shell is a movie about robots, or really cyborgs, or really one particular cyborg named Motoko Kusanagi. Major Kusanagi works for a top-secret wing of Japan’s national security called Section 9, and is responsible for leading a team of crack operatives in counter-terrorist operations. After a cyber-terrorist known as the Puppet Master begins to wreak havoc on Japan, Motoko and her team have to roll out like the Autobots and stop him!

Eve’s Bayou

(Trimark Pictures)

Eve’s Bayou is a Southern Gothic drama that revolves around the ten-year-old Eve Baptiste (a young Jurnee Smollett), who lives in a Creole-American community in Louisiana. As Eve grows and explores the world, she begins to see the problems that affect her family, particularly her dad’s cheating habit. To make matters more difficult, Eve decides to take matters into her own hands by way of a voodoo curse. This kid needs a break.

Enter The Void

(Wild Bunch Distribution)

Now it’s time to get triiiiiiiiipy. Gasper Noe’s Enter the Void is the story of an American drug dealer who is fatally shot by police while in Tokyo. Shot in a first-person perspective, the film begins with the young dealer’s untimely death and shows his ascent into the hallucinatory afterlife. After dying (or perhaps while in the process of dying) he begins to have an out-of-body experience where his spirit floats around and views the events following his death. This movie will make you feel like you’re tripping balls, and if you are tripping balls while watching it, congratulations, you’ll start tripping double balls.

Train To Busan

(Next Entertainment World)

Essentially, this film is about the worst possible birthday party that a six-year old could have. After begging her workaholic father to take her on a titular Train to Busan in order to see her father’s soon to be ex-wife, a little girl finds herself embroiled in a zombie apocalypse that has taken over South Korea. After an infected person sneaks onboard the train, the passengers must fight to survive against the infected in an attempt to reach a military safe zone. Warning: the ending is a real tear-jerker.

What’s your favorite movie available on Tubi? Let us know in the comments!

