Laugh Through the Pain of This Week’s Abysmal Supreme Court Rulings With Some Good Memes
Cue up the Bill Hader dancing meme.
It has been a year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and took away abortion rights at a federal level. To celebrate that, the conservative justices on the court issued a slew of terrible rulings over the last few weeks. The last few days have been one gut punch after another for anyone who is not a rich, white, straight, cis person.
First, the court overturned affirmative action at colleges in America, ensuring legacy students, wealthy kids, and mediocre white guys can keep attending college without a problem. It’s not like the rest of us can afford it anyway—especially not after the conservative justices also decided to strike down President Joe Biden’s executive order to cancel student debt. I guess those of us who owe exorbitant student loans with ridiculous interest don’t need money to survive. The New York Times had a hot tip for canceling student debt: Death. Because that is where we are now.
The conservative Supreme Court justices also voted in favor of a woman who didn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples because it went against her Christian beliefs. The real hit is that the case was based on a mix of hypothetical fears and apparently made-up scenarios. Nine unelected justices have enormous power over our lives and the majority of them are using that power for pure evil.
As always, we laugh through the pain
So what are we to do? When an unelected body that is full of corruption makes decisions that affect everyone, it makes things feel a little hopeless. Any millennial who has lived through several life-changing historical events knows exactly what to do right now. We make memes and post them to social media to laugh/cry just to make it through the day.
For example, here’s a simple and hilarious explanation of 303 Creative LLC vs Elenis:
A political cartoon to remind everyone how things really work:
I’m amazed that SCOTUS conservatives think bailing out companies and failed banks, which only help corporations and shareholders, is constitutional. While getting rid of student debt for people who need every last penny they earn to survive is not constitutional.
These memes regarding the vibe of the Supreme Court right now really hit the spot.
