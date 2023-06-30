Laugh Through the Pain of This Week’s Abysmal Supreme Court Rulings With Some Good Memes

It has been a year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and took away abortion rights at a federal level. To celebrate that, the conservative justices on the court issued a slew of terrible rulings over the last few weeks. The last few days have been one gut punch after another for anyone who is not a rich, white, straight, cis person.

First, the court overturned affirmative action at colleges in America, ensuring legacy students, wealthy kids, and mediocre white guys can keep attending college without a problem. It’s not like the rest of us can afford it anyway—especially not after the conservative justices also decided to strike down President Joe Biden’s executive order to cancel student debt. I guess those of us who owe exorbitant student loans with ridiculous interest don’t need money to survive. The New York Times had a hot tip for canceling student debt: Death. Because that is where we are now.

The conservative Supreme Court justices also voted in favor of a woman who didn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples because it went against her Christian beliefs. The real hit is that the case was based on a mix of hypothetical fears and apparently made-up scenarios. Nine unelected justices have enormous power over our lives and the majority of them are using that power for pure evil.

As always, we laugh through the pain

So what are we to do? When an unelected body that is full of corruption makes decisions that affect everyone, it makes things feel a little hopeless. Any millennial who has lived through several life-changing historical events knows exactly what to do right now. We make memes and post them to social media to laugh/cry just to make it through the day.

For example, here’s a simple and hilarious explanation of 303 Creative LLC vs Elenis:

303 Creative LLC vs Elenis, explained: pic.twitter.com/b1HxQlHzlt — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) June 30, 2023

supreme court ruling based on a fake lawsuit from a fake company “oppressed” by a fake gay couple… pic.twitter.com/CqPTZoCWc3 — indiebrat . bsky . social ✨ (@DoSomeMolly) June 30, 2023

Evergreen reminder re: today's SCOTUS decision pic.twitter.com/wQMJk1edqT — Sanjee Baksh, MD, PhD (@S__Baksh) June 30, 2023

A political cartoon to remind everyone how things really work:

The new affirmative action ruling by SCOTUS, will create this scenario all over the country.



MAGA will be limited as to where they can buy goods and purchase services.



Both sides can play this game now. pic.twitter.com/4vHWWaX4rR — ??? Cubby ? ? ?? (@Cubby65451247) June 30, 2023

I’m amazed that SCOTUS conservatives think bailing out companies and failed banks, which only help corporations and shareholders, is constitutional. While getting rid of student debt for people who need every last penny they earn to survive is not constitutional.

majority of us after seeing the Supreme Court decision on student loan forgiveness #StudentLoanForgiveness pic.twitter.com/0Aup02z8ll — Cloud9ineDreams? (@Cloud9ineDreams) June 30, 2023

Goodmorning to everyone except Supreme Court. They rejected #StudentLoanForgiveness, but it don’t matter cause I aint paying them back anyway.. pic.twitter.com/axmuSqKSa0 — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) June 30, 2023

I’ll pay back my student loans when all the millionaires who had their PPP loans canceled do the same. Until then hahahahhahahah ????????#CancelALLStudentDebtNOW pic.twitter.com/3jvb6m5nQC — Alex Linton (@lintoNation) June 30, 2023

So it's okay to forgive PPP loans which most senators and congressmen did but not student loans for college students? #StudentLoanForgiveness #cancelstudentdebt pic.twitter.com/qndzc3u5Yl — fenty (@fentywinnie) June 30, 2023

These memes regarding the vibe of the Supreme Court right now really hit the spot.

The conservative majority on the Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/C6eGpMUXON — sean (@_sn_n) June 30, 2023

the supreme court this week pic.twitter.com/es9KJlUEIh — ? (@vamospeat) June 30, 2023

Voters who just had their student loan forgiveness blocked by #SCOTUS watching states turn blue Election Night 2024 like:#CancelStudentDebt pic.twitter.com/Lq4yKbryo0 — Colin W (@CWiebrecht) June 30, 2023

Why do the other 330,000,000 Americans not simply eat the Supreme Court members https://t.co/4YwSIGn64r pic.twitter.com/mzDB6bViEt — windows 98 Tech Support (@Win98Tech) June 30, 2023

@ the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/eBxQ3VksKe — Dylan Hafer (@thedylanhafer) June 30, 2023

